Vance casts tie-breaking vote as ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ passes the Senate

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 1, 2025

The Senate on Tuesday morning passed the chamber’s version of President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

The vote in the 100-member chamber was 50-50. Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote.

Three Republican senators – Kentucky’s Rand Paul, North Carolina’s Thom Tillis, Maine’s Susan Collins, cast no votes.

Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski was seen as the key for Republicans as leadership eventually reached a deal that convinced her to vote yes, reports say.

The bill now returns to the GOP-controlled House for final votes.

Congressional leaders have reportedly self-imposed a Friday deadline for sending the bill to Trump’s desk.

Following the vote in the Senate, Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

Beat The Press