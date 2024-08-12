Upbeat: Trump shrugs off 8 years of ‘fake news and low self-esteem leakers’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 12, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



If you were to believe legacy media, all recent polling has Kamala Harris either ahead or closing the gap on former President Donald Trump.

Political analyst Scott McKay noted in a social media post on Monday, however, that:

“The only national presidential poll with data from later than Aug. 4, which is eight days ago, was Rasmussen’s poll last week that had Trump up 49-44. Every other national polling organization out there has not released anything new in the last eight days. And this is not normal. Polling organizations do not go dark in the middle of a presidential campaign, especially not immediately after one candidate picks a VP.”

The Las Vegas oddsmakers have Trump as a 4/5 favorite, Harris at 11/10, and independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at 66/1. That is, a bet of $100 on Trump would win $80; a bet of $100 on Harris would win $110; and a bet of $100 on Kennedy would win $6,600.

Trump remains upbeat and fully expects major media to fact-check every sentence he and running mate J.D. Vance deliver while giving Harris and stolen valor VP choice Tim Walz every benefit of every doubt.

Trump noted:

“I’m doing really well in the Presidential Race, leading in almost all of the REAL Polls, and this despite the Democrats unprecedentedly changing their Primary Winning Candidate, Sleepy Joe Biden, midstream, with a Candidate, Kamala Harris, who failed to get even a single Primary Vote, and was the first out of 15 Democrat Candidates to quit the race. I did great in 2016, and WON, did much better in 2020, getting many millions more votes than ‘16, but this, 2024, is thus far my best Campaign, the most enthusiasm and spirit, etc. My team is doing a great job despite the constant 8 year obstacle of dealing with the Fake News and low self esteem leakers. We are going to WIN BIG and take our Country back from the Radical Left Losers, Fascists, and Communists. We will, very quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump added:

“Kamala Harris has flip-flopped on virtually every policy she has supported and lived by for her entire career, from the Border to Tips, and the Fake News Media isn’t reporting it. She sounds more like Trump than Trump, copying almost everything. She is conning the American public, and will flip right back. I will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! There will be no flipping!!!”

Remember: Major media outlets were just as perplexed as pollsters when Trump outperformed the polls in both 2016 and 2020 by 3 to 5 points or much more in some states.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that Elon Musk via his Super PAC plans to turn out 800,000 people to vote for Trump in battleground states. The proposed budget for the endeavor is $160 million with most of it to come from Musk himself.

