Unreported? DOJ acts on DNI referral, launches grand jury investigation in Florida

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 5, 2025 Real World News



Democrats have long ruled the roost in mainly Democrat Washington, DC with frequent assists from the district’s notoriously leftist juries and the partisan legacy media corps.

Thus it was not good news, and therefore not newsworthy for the mainstream media, when the Trump Department of Justice signaled it would empanel a grand jury, possibly in Florida, to investigate the Russiagate hoax, acting on a criminal referral from Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard.

Free Press Foundation President Larry Ward noted in a post to social media: “The Democrats have had virtual immunity due to bias in the DC courts. The Obama grand jury is likely to be in Florida. A real jury of peers — not political opponents or political allies.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi has reportedly signed an order directing an unnamed federal prosecutor to initiate legal proceedings. The prosecutor is expected to present evidence to a grand jury to secure an indictment, per Fox News, which obtained a letter from Bondi and spoke with a source familiar with the investigation.

Legacy media, which dedicated many hours to Trump-Russia collusion allegations they knew to be false, is essentially ignoring the revelations by Gabbard that “the evidence that we have found and that we have released directly point to President Obama leading the manufacturing of this intelligence assessment. There are multiple pieces of evidence and intelligence that confirm that fact.”

The New York Post’s Miranda Devine noted:

“According to Gabbard’s office, ABC, CBS and NBC spent a total of 2,284 minutes covering Russiagate, yet they have devoted only 2 minutes and 17 seconds on the disclosures of the last couple of weeks. Even when they mention the story, it’s to try to debunk it.

“Obama administration CIA Director John Brennan and DNI James Clapper and Clinton lawyer Marc Elias have fanned out across their favorite media outlets, desperately trying to extinguish public interest.”

Elias told MSNBC: “I am imploring, like honestly, I’m just imploring the media, do not report this as a legitimate investigation. Do not report this as ‘They are opening an investigation into John Brennan’ … Report this as the misuse, the abuse, the authoritarian takeover of the Department of Justice. That should be the headline.”

Related: ‘Crime of the century?’ Defensive Obama hits ‘distraction’; DNI releases new documents, July 23, 2025

The documents released late last month by Gabbard revealed “overwhelming evidence” that the Obama Administration “manufactured and politicized intelligence” in an attempt to hurt Trump’s chances in the 2016 election. Gabbard said the documents “detail a treasonous conspiracy by officials at the highest levels of the Obama White House to subvert the will of the American people and try to usurp the President from fulfilling his mandate.”

Related: Poll: Crimes were committed, prosecute Team Obama, August 4, 2025

In the documents, it was revealed that Hillary Clinton approved a plan from a campaign advisor to “smear” then-presidential candidate Donald Trump through “raising the theme of ‘Putin’s support for Trump,’ ” and “subsequently steering public opinion toward the notion that it needs to equate” the influence campaign from Putin with interference in the election, and the FBI under Obama’s administration appeared to have “dismissed” the information and did not take investigative steps.

Support Free Press Foundation