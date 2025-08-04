Poll: Crimes were committed, prosecute Team Obama

by WorldTribune Staff, August 4, 2025 Real World News



A majority of Americans believe the Obama Administration’s national security team committed crimes by pushing the false Russiagate scandal to undermine President Donald Trump, according to a new Rasmussen Reports poll.

In the Rasmussen poll released on Monday 54% of likely voters said it is likely that Team Obama “committed serious crimes in manipulating intelligence.” Only 41% of respondents disagreed.

The poll found 69% of respondents demanded that those involved in Russiagate crimes be “held accountable.”

Just 21% of respondents disagreed with punishing those involved.

The new poll was conducted after current Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard reported that President Barack Obama and his staff allegedly played a direct and significant role in pushing up the knowingly false narrative that Russia influenced and manipulated the 2016 election in Trump’s favor.

That new report led to speculation that Obama and his national security team could be criminally prosecuted.

“Eighty-six percent of Republicans, 59% of Democrats, and 62% of unaffiliated voters at least somewhat agree with the Gabbard quote about how important it is ‘that people who perpetrate such crimes are held accountable,’ ” the Rasmussen analysis said.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social on Aug. 1.

The Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX is now TOTALLY UNDISPUTED! THE FACTS ARE ALL THERE, IN BLACK AND WHITE. It is the biggest scandal in American History. The perpetrators of this CRIME must pay a big price. This can never be allowed to happen in our Country again!

Russiagate was “literally” a coup against Trump that meets the “criminal elements” of a conspiracy, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said on “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo.

“The Russia collusion hoax against President Trump remains the single greatest hoax and the greatest assault on our democracy in the history of this country,” Miller said. “There’s no comparison, there’s no parallel to anything else. It was a coup. And I’m using that term literally. … It meets the criminal elements of a conspiracy against the government and the criminal elements of a conspiracy to deprive citizens of their civil rights under color of law, one egregious felony after another.”

Miller said the new information released by Gabbard “eliminates any scintilla of doubt about the intention, the premeditation, the planning and orchestration of this conspiracy.” Miller also agreed with CIA Director John Ratcliffe, a former prosecutor and congressman who told Bartiromo last week that he did not believe the statute of limitations would be a problem because the alleged conspiracy is ongoing.

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Monday signed an order for a federal prosecutor to present evidence to a grand jury to mull charges related to the Russiagate, Fox News reported.

Writer Peter Schweizer, in an appearance on “Sunday Morning Futures” last week, said he would like to know what role ex-CIA Director Gina Haspel had in Russiagate:

“One name I’d like to see out there more is Gina Haspel. She was the CIA director appointed by Donald Trump. She certainly had access to this material. It’s interesting to me that she had been the London chief of the CIA in the 2000s.

“In 2014, John Brennan sent her back to London, which is a highly unusual move. And she was there throughout this period, and much of the Russia collusion intel—fake intel—was coming out of London, from Steele and others.

“So it’s a very interesting question: What role did she play not only in perhaps creating this, but what role did she play in suppressing it when she was CIA director, if she was supposed to be serving Donald Trump rather than the CIA establishment? ”

Former Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington noted:

“This was a seditious conspiracy. This was treason. They not only tried to steal the election, then they stole the next one. That can’t be lost in any of this.”

The co-founder of CrowdStrike gave a presentation years ago and it described exactly how it works. It was called “the best defense is a good offense.” That’s exactly what they all did. Instead of having to defend what was in Hillary’s emails and DNC corruption, they turned it… pic.twitter.com/r3sm72hHi8 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 31, 2025

Meanwhile …

