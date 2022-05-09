Unreported: ‘2000 Mules’ ticket sales boom; Now for the rest of the story

by WorldTribune Staff, May 9, 2022

Sales of “2000 Mules”, Dinesh D’Souza’s film which documents 2020 election ballot harvesting, were strong enough to place it in the estimated box office top ten for movies released this past weekend.

The documentary grossed more than $1 million in less than 12 hours on the video streaming platform Rumble and its subscription-based platform, Locals.

Now what?

“The success of ‘2000 Mules’ on Rumble is a great sign for creators who do not want to be silenced or censored for their speech,” D’Souza said.

WorldTribune.com editors who screened the film said the video documentation it provided gives rise to other questions including the identities of the 501 (c)(3) non profit organizations that served as hubs for mules delivering ballots to boxes.

Another obvious question is what actions will be taken by law enforcement agencies in the key states that were the focus of the film in response to what appears to be an “organized crime” type of operation by an unseen cartel involving “mules”, some of whom the documentary identified as participants in Antifa violence earlier in 2020.

In a statement cited on the 2000 Mules web site, former President Donald Trump said:

The movie exposes the lies of the Democrats, RINOs, and Fake News who say it was the “most secure election in history.” It was, perhaps, the least secure in history. The ballot box was stuffed, and stuffed like never before — and it’s all on video. Ballots were trafficked and sold in a massive operation in each Swing State. The evidence is so damning, what will the cowards who sat and did nothing about the stolen election say now? The way our votes were taken away is a disgrace to our Nation. It must be fixed.”

Meanwhile, the media blackout on coverage of “2000 Mules” continues. D’Souza tweeted on Monday that he was “booked on Grant Stinchfield’s Newsmax show and then the network cancelled on me. Criticize the movie if you like, but why isn’t this a legitimate news story? How can so-called news networks pretend it doesn’t exist?”

Outside of independent media, the only coverage comes from partisans posing as fact-checkers who say the film’s contents are “misleading.”

D’Souza’s documentary, which relies on research from election integrity group True the Vote, tracks the activity of so-called “mules” who the film say engaged in massive ballot trafficking in key 2020 election swing states.

The count of “mules” by location included:

• Atlanta — 242 (avg: 24 drop boxes & 8 organizations visited during 2-week period)

• Phoenix — 200+

• Milwaukee — 100

• Michigan — 500+ (some visited more than 100 drop boxes in Detroit)

• Philadelphia — 1,100+ (highest rate: 50 drop boxes each)

On Saturday, D’Souza gave remarks at former President Donald Trump’s Save America rally in Greensburg, Pennsylvania: “In this movie, we show that there are at least 400,000 fraudulent votes and when you look at them state by state…And if you re-do the electoral map, you’ll see that Trump won the 2020 election!”

Trump has endorsed the film, calling it “incredible.” He also said it “exposes massive and determinative ballot harvesting in the 2020 Election.”

(Visit here to view “2000 Mules” at SalemNOW)

