Unpredictable? Trump mentions names of potential VP picks; Vivek leads in online poll

by WorldTribune Staff, February 21, 2024

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday confirmed a list of six names that are in the running for the vice president spot on his 2024 presidential ticket.

During a town hall interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Trump confirmed he is considering Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, and former Hawaii Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

“Are they all on your shortlist?” Ingraham asked.

“They are,” Trump said.

“Honestly, all of those people are good. They’re all good. They’re all solid.”

Several other names have been tossed around as potential Trump running mates, including New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, whom Trump has reportedly said is a possible choice.

There’s only one thing. As Russia’s Vladimir Putin pointed out in explaining why he prefers Joe Biden: Trump is unpredictable.

Meanwhile, an online poll of Trump VP picks has Ramaswamy far and away the top choice.

Who would you like to see as Trump’s VP? — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) February 21, 2024

🚨BREAKING: Trump confirms Vivek is on his VP shortlist: “Yeah… All of those people are good. They’re all solid.” pic.twitter.com/liUb3Ksgnz — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 21, 2024

