Unlike ‘regime media’, independent media are saying the obvious about Trump assassination attempt

Legacy media who have for 60-plus years been speculating about second shooters, CIA plots, and grassy knolls are suddenly completely incurious about how a 20-year-old kid whose presence as a threat was known could perch himself on a roof 150 yards away and get off a shot, let alone eight shots, on former President Donald Trump.

“An attempt was made on Donald Trump’s life … and the more we find out about it the more apparent it is that our government aided and abetted that attack,” Scott McKay wrote for The American Spectator on July 23.

In testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray confirmed that would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks used a drone to surveil the surroundings at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13.

Wray added that the drone, which is currently being analyzed by the FBI, was in the gunman’s vehicle at the time of the shooting.

He also told the committee that the FBI found eight spent cartridges on the roof where Crooks was positioned. Law enforcement also recovered three explosive devices, Wray said — two from the gunman’s vehicle and one from his residence.

Wray indicated the bureau is not investigating the Secret Service’s failures, instead stressing that the FBI’s investigation is focused on Crooks and his motive. Wray went on to add, without elaborating, that the FBI has no evidence that points to Crooks having an accomplice.

“That kid should not — could not — have been on that roof, much less stayed there as long as he did with the knowledge of Trump’s security coverage before blasting away at the former president at his leisure. And it is inconceivable that Trump could have been allowed on that stage given the known presence of a credible threat to his life.” McKay noted.

“At least, not without some collusion on the part of someone in the chain of command. Nobody is this incompetent.”

“The assassination failed, so they took out Biden,” Tucker Carlson noted in an extensive interview with Human Events Editor Jack Posobiec (see below).

Posobiec said he picked up on the Internet how the point of a system is what it does.

If your social contagion leaves 40 percent of its adherents trying to commit suicide, maybe that’s what the social contagion was designed to do, the point goes. If your mass migrant invasion leads to more than 100,000 Americans dead from fentanyl poisoning while wages are depressed and social mobility in the black and Hispanic communities stops cold, perhaps that was the point. If your unworkable economic and governmental philosophy results in 100 million corpses, maybe that’s the intent. And if your DEI-laden, incommunicado Secret Service which staffs a Jill Biden garden party in Pittsburgh with 12 agents and leaves just four for a Donald Trump outdoor rally with 50,000 people coming, and that results in Trump taking a bullet off his ear rather than through his temple solely through the grace of God, well, maybe this is what was intended. But for the part where Trump’s brains neglected to splash the crowd, that is.

Back to Wednesday’s Judiciary Committee hearing, while Wray stated the FBI “does not yet have a clear picture” of Crooks’s motive, the gunman “appears to have done a lot of searches of public figures in general,” before eventually zeroing in on Trump. One detail: On July 6 — the same day he registered for the Butler rally — Crooks did a Google search, Wray said: “How far away was [Lee Harvey] Oswald from [John F.] Kennedy?”

Legacy media, not surprisingly, picked up this nugget from Wray.

