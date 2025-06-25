University of Wisconsin grants $135,000 to LGBTQ student group which distributes sex toys

by WorldTribune Staff, June 25, 2025 Real World News



The University of Wisconsin-Madison has approved $135,000 in funding for a LGBTQ student group which distributes sex toys and hosts “interactive” presentations on such things as “ethical porn” and “kink,” a report said.

The group receiving the funding, Sex Out Loud, is part of Qouncil, the university coalition of LGBTQ+ organizations. The group advertises “free and confidential peer to peer counseling,” as well as a “stocked library” and “free safer sex supplies (including condoms, lube, sex dams, gloves, and more),” Campus Reform reported on Tuesday.

The funding total is based upon a General Student Services Fund budget report reviewed by The Madison Federalist.

The university approved over $94,000 for Sex Out Loud salaries, such as the program facilitator, who provides presentations on “pleasure, kink, birth control, STIs, HIV/AIDS, and LGBTQ health.” The student group encourages applications from “LGBTQ+ persons, people of color, and self-identifying men.”

An additional $22,400 is earmarked for supplies including sex toys.

Sex Out Loud also promotes brands like “Cute Little F*****s” and “The Tool Shed.”

Students may request 60- to 90-minute sex-related programs from Sex Out Loud. These “interactive” presentations cover topics such as “Ethical Porn,” “Advanced Pleasure,” “Kink,” and “Masturbation.”

The group also promotes birth control methods such as “The Implant” and “The IUD,” but does not appear to promote abstinence or marital values.

Sex Out Loud also directs students to Planned Parenthood for “STI testing, pregnancy testing,” and “emergency contraception,” the report said.

