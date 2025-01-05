Unindicted: Did any ‘journalist’ vet those Biden award recipients?

by WorldTribune Staff, January 5, 2025 Real World News



Joe Biden issued the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America’s top civilian honor, to 19 individuals on Saturday.

While most of the attention went to the medals handed out to Hillary Clinton and George Soros, overlooked was the one awarded to Jose Andres.

Who is Jose Andres?

He is the founder of the World Central Kitchen (WCK), which distributes food during crises.

In a Gab post, here is Andres receiving his medal, alongside a photo of him with would-be Trump assassin Ryan Wesley Routh:

Coincidence?

Meanwhile, when President-elect Donald Trump took to social media on Friday to declare “Joe Biden is the WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF AMERICA, A COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER,” it seems Biden responded by saying “you ain’t seen nothing yet.”

On Saturday, Biden awarded America’s top civilian honor to Soros and Hillary Clinton.

In a statement, the White House claimed the recipients were “individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.”

Hillary commissioned the fake dossier to smear Donald Trump. Is that an “exemplary contribution” in Biden-Harris world?

The statement continued: “George Soros is an investor, philanthropist, and founder of the Open Society Foundations. Through his network of foundations, partners and projects in more than 120 countries, Soros has focused on global initiatives that strengthen democracy, human rights, education, and social justice.”

Steve Bannon called on Trump to rescind the medal from Soros and, “Rip it from his neck!”

Biden just gave Crooked Hillary Clinton the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the highest civilian award. January 20th can’t come soon enough. pic.twitter.com/4VYWODRj6D — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 4, 2025

George Soros looking quite good here. Must be the lighting. pic.twitter.com/gNHhKyd2GQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 5, 2025

