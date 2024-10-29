Unexpected: The Joe Rogan October Surprise continues to wreak havoc for DNC

by WorldTribune Staff, October 29, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The Joe Rogan Experience is the October Surprise that is haunting the Left.

GOP candidate Donald Trump’s 3-hour interview with Rogan on Friday quickly garnered more than 36 million views on YouTube. Now, fans searching for the Spotify podcast on the Google-owned platform report having a hard time finding it raising the specter of Big Tech election interference.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris’s campaign said she could only handle one hour of the Joe Rogan Experience, which Rogan declined, though he still said he holds out hope the Democrat candidate will sit for an interview.

As for the Trump-Rogan interview, a search on YouTube using the terms “Joe Rogan Trump” or “Joe Rogan Donald Trump” did not bring up Friday’s three-hour sit-down at the top of the list. The interview also was absent from YouTube’s trending page on Monday.

“Instead, users were offered results of videos from traditional media outlets, like The Hill, MSNBC, and Fox News, and their coverage of the interview,” the New York Post’s Taylor Herzlich noted. “An unrelated clip from Saturday Night Live even topped the results ahead of Rogan’s interview.”

A user posted to X: “YouTube does not return the link to the full Joe Rogan/Trump interview no matter how I try to search for it. There is no sensible explanation for this, and if deliberate, Google is overtly interfering with the elections.”

X owner Elon Musk responded: “Unreal.”

YouTube said in a statement in a post on X: “For some searches on Monday the original 3-hour interview didn’t appear prominently. Short excerpts uploaded by the Joe Rogan channel appeared, but we know it was frustrating for users looking to find the full video. We’ve worked to resolve this and viewers will begin seeing the full podcast in more YouTube search results soon.”

As for the possible interview with Harris, Rogan posted on X late on Monday: “Also, for the record, the Harris campaign has not passed on doing the podcast. They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her and they only wanted to do an hour. I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin. My sincere wish is to just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being. I really hope we can make it happen.”

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance is set to record an episode with Rogan on Wednesday morning, The Guardian reported.

The Guardian reported that “two people with direct knowledge of the matter” said Vance’s sitdown with Rogan is scheduled to begin recording at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday. Rogan’s podcast episodes are usually uploaded to Spotify and YouTube a few hours after the recording is finished.

