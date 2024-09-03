U.S. under Biden-Harris ‘complicit’ in child trafficking, says Goya CEO

by WorldTribune Staff, September 3, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



By failing to control the southern border, the Biden-Harris administration is “complicit” in child trafficking, Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue said.

“How about the United States — instead of being the complicit middlemen in child trafficking, human trafficking and drugs — why don’t they put a lid on that and control our borders,” Unanue said Sunday during an interview on WABC’s “The Cats Roundtable.”

Former President Donald Trump said during a campaign stop in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on Friday that thousands of children who entered the U.S. illegally are working as sex slaves, are missing, or dead due to Harris’s performance as border czar.

Trump said Harris, who serves as Joe Biden’s point person on addressing a surge in illegal crossings at the U.S.’s open borders, bears significant responsibility for roughly 325,000 minors whose whereabouts are unknown to federal officials.

“Think of the number — 325,000 children are missing. Many are dead. Many are involved in sex operations. Many are working as slaves in different parts of probably this country,” the Republican presidential candidate said in Johnstown.

“She was the border czar,” Trump added. “Now she says, ‘I wasn’t the border czar,’ but she was. It was headlines — ‘border czar’, ‘border czar’ — but now she doesn’t want that term. But whether she was border czar or not, she was in charge of the border. 325,000 children are missing.”

The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general issued a report last month saying that 323,000 migrants under age 18 have either failed to show up for immigration court hearings or were released from custody but have yet to be contacted for subsequent proceedings.

Trump noted that studies estimate that 83% of child trafficking victims in the U.S. are Americans.

“Like all crimes, trafficking has a context. In the U.S., child trafficking is aggravated by four main factors: the porous southern border, predatory social media use, pornography, and broken families.”

Trump said earlier last month at a new conference at the border in Cochise County, Arizona: “We will impose tough new sentences on illegal alien criminals, including 10-year mandatory minimum sentences for anyone found guilty of human smuggling; a guaranteed life sentence for any one found guilty of child trafficking; and a death penalty for anyone guilty of child or woman sex trafficking.”

Trump also called for capital punishment for anyone convicted of killing “police, sheriffs, border patrol, ICE or law enforcement officials.”

“The death penalty with a quicker trial,” Trump said, “not a trial that lasts for 15 years and everyone gets exhausted.”

In a 2023 analysis, Heritage Foundation researcher Emma Waters noted:

• On average, a child enters the U.S. sex trade at 12 to 14 years old. Many are runaway girls who were sexually abused as children.

• Most of the time, victims are trafficked by someone they know, such as a friend, family member, or romantic partner.

• Predators can rent a child for a single sex act for an average of $90. Often, that child is forced to have sex 20 times per day, six days a week.

• Trafficking usually occurs in hotels, motels, online websites, and at truck stops in the U.S.

• About 50,000 people, primarily from Mexico and the Philippines, are trafficked into the U.S. annually.

• Traffickers use social media platforms to recruit and advertise victims of human trafficking, according to anti-trafficking advocates.

Goya’s Unanue had previously triggered the Left in 2020 when he said: “We’re all truly blessed to have a leader like President Trump.”

After New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reportedly vowed to stop buying Goya, Unanue said his sales increased 1,000%. It was such a boon to business, Unanue recalled, that the company gave AOC an honorary “Employee of the Month” award.

Unanue is now releasing a book titled, “Blessed, Donald J. Trump and the Spiritual War: How the Battle for the Soul of this Country Began With One Word.”

