U.S. Supreme Court: Trump White House must grant due process to Venezuelan gang member illegals

by WorldTribune Staff, May 18, 2025 Real World News



The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday blocked President Donald Trump’s expedited deportation of violent Venezuelan gang members.

In a 7-2 ruling, the high court handed the case back to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals for further proceedings.

The justices, in an unsigned ruling, said the Department of Homeland Security wanted to give less than 24 hours between the time the migrants were notified of their pending deportation and their actual removal from the U.S. The court said that does not “pass muster.”

The high court also blocked removals of any of the Venezuelans under the expedited deportation authorities of the Alien Enemies Act, though the justices said migrants who could be removed under the regular immigration law may still be booted.

“The Government may remove the named plaintiffs or putative class members under other lawful authorities.”

Dissenting were Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas.

The court cited the ongoing case regarding Kilmar Abrego Garcia, stating: “Had the detainees been removed from the United States to the custody of a foreign sovereign on April 19, the Government may have argued, as it has previously argued, that no U.S. court had jurisdiction to order relief.”

The order later noted: “To be clear, we decide today only that the detainees are entitled to more notice than was given on April 18, and we grant temporary injunctive relief to preserve our jurisdiction while the question of what notice is due is adjudicated.”

In his dissent, Alito wrote: “I cannot join the decision of the Court. First and most important, we lack jurisdiction and therefore have no authority to issue any relief. Second, even if we had such authority, the applicants have not satisfied the requirements for the issuance of injunctive relief pending appellate review. Third, granting certiorari before any decision on the merits has been made by either the District Court or the Court of Appeals is unwarranted.”

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

THE SUPREME COURT IS BEING PLAYED BY THE RADICAL LEFT LOSERS, WHO HAVE NO SUPPORT, THE PUBLIC HATES THEM, AND THEIR ONLY HOPE IS THE INTIMIDATION OF THE COURT, ITSELF. WE CAN’T LET THAT HAPPEN TO OUR COUNTRY! The Supreme Court has just ruled that the worst murderers, drug dealers, gang members, and even those who are mentally insane, who came into our Country illegally, are not allowed to be forced out without going through a long, protracted, and expensive Legal Process, one that will take, possibly, many years for each person, and one that will allow these people to commit many crimes before they even see the inside of a Courthouse. The result of this decision will let more CRIMINALS pour into our Country, doing great harm to our cherished American public. It will also encourage other criminals to illegally enter our Country, wreaking havoc and bedlam wherever they go. The Supreme Court of the United States is not allowing me to do what I was elected to do. Sleepy Joe Biden allowed MILLIONS of Criminal Aliens to come into our Country without any “PROCESS” but, in order to get them out of our Country, we have to go through a long and extended PROCESS. In any event, thank you to Justice Alito and Justice Thomas for attempting to protect our Country. This is a bad and dangerous day for America!

Scott McKay of The American Spectator, noted:

“Having read the absolute swill the Supreme Court wrote in that decision on the Alien Enemies Act, I have every expectation, and fully support, that Trump will suspend habeas corpus with respect to the deportation of every illegal alien either wanted, jailed or convicted of a crime or under a deportation order from a judge.

“This is complete bullshit.

“The America people weren’t given our due process of law when these people bypassed the rules and invaded our country. And the deportees in question aren’t simply being rounded up on the streets – the current batch are all low-hanging fruit who have already had their day in court.

“That’s the part of this which is so dishonest. They’re talking about due process with people who have already been in the system and somehow that wasn’t enough for the Left who wants them here for utterly nefarious, contemptible reasons.”

Revive The American Free Press!