U.S.-Mexico border culture reportedly transformed after only two months under Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, March 21, 2025 Real World News



Only weeks into the second Trump Administration, the once chaotic and often violent U.S.-Mexico border is now “under control,” according to analysts sent to critical sectors by The Center for Immigration Studies.

The analysts’ fieldwork offers “clear evidence that the border crisis was never an unstoppable force but rather the result of policy decisions,” the Center’s Mark Krikorian, Andrew R. Arthur, and Todd Bensman reported on March 20.

Last week the Center sent analysts to the Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector and across the border to Tijuana, and to the El Paso Sector and across the border to Juarez. These two border sectors had some of the heaviest migrant traffic over the last few years, but now the numbers have plummeted.

Arthur and Bensman joined Parsing Immigration Policy (audio below) to discuss what they saw and what policies are making the difference, pointing to three tools in particular:

• Infrastructure – Expanded fencing and additional concertina wire have been added.

• Manpower – Border Patrol agents are forward-deployed, no longer being pulled off the line for processing migrants.

• Criminal Prosecutions – Not only are apprehended migrants no longer being released, but illegal entry is increasingly being handled as a criminal offense, with first-time illegal-crossers facing up to six months in a federal penitentiary.

In his closing commentary, host Mark Krikorian, the Center’s executive director, explains the Alien Enemies Act, enacted in 1798, which is now in the headlines due to the Trump Administration using it as the basis for the swift deportation of a group of Venezuelan gang members.

The law can only be triggered by a declared war, an invasion, or a predatory incursion by a foreign nation or government. Its application faces legal challenges and will likely reach the Supreme Court.

Listen to “U.S.-Mexico Border Transformed Under Trump’s Policies” by Ricochet via #spreaker https://t.co/JU54tpvgbE — World Tribune (@WorldTribune) March 20, 2025

Support Free Press Foundation

The American Free Press is Back!