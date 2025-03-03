U.S. border declared ‘closed’ after six weeks of Trump administration

by WorldTribune Staff, March 3, 2025 Real World News



At the end of Joe Biden’s term, some 350,000 illegals were entering the U.S. every month. There were just 300 a day last month.

Following six weeks of President Donald Trump’s war on the invasion at the U.S. southern border, Todd Bensman of the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) said he is “comfortable declaring that the greatest mass migration crisis in U.S. history is over and the southern border is closed. At least for the next four years.”

“Bam: As quickly as Biden opened the border on his 2021 Inauguration Day, Donald Trump closed it before the sun set on his in 2025,” Bensman blogged on the CIS site on Monday.

Trump did not need the kind of “comprehensive” immigration package like the one promoted by House and Senate Democrats and failed Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

“No one on Trump’s Inauguration Day suddenly cured climate change and the long list of other ‘root causes’ that supposedly drove swamping numbers of migrants over hapless Border Patrol agents and detention centers starting on Biden’s inauguration day. Instead, it was always something far simpler available to any president: To open or close the border gate with the push of a couple of policy buttons,” Bensman wrote.

Trump’s plan requiring enforcement of existing immigration law — detention, border expulsion, and interior deportations — was put into action on his first day in office.

“I believe the new state of affairs will stick for at least the full length of Trump’s term, so long as the administration follows through on all policies that it has rolled out to date and maintains them at full throttle,” Bensman wrote.

Bensman continued: “Almost unbelievable scenes of flight are unfolding on the trails as thousands self-deport to their home countries, just as many told me they would right after Trump’s election, when I was reporting in Tapachula and Mexico City, Mexico. Some are even self-deporting to Canada, a flow expected to spike exponentially in the coming months.

“Because of the multi-layered policy architecture Trump has already put in place, the border has moved closer than ever to the probably unattainable goal of full ‘operational control’ required of the Department of Homeland Security and defined by the U.S. Secure Fence Act of 2006 as ‘the prevention of all unlawful entries into the United States.’ ”

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

The month of February, my first full month in Office, had the LOWEST number of Illegal Immigrants trying to enter our Country in History – BY FAR! There were only 8,326 apprehensions of Illegals by Border Patrol at the U.S. – Mexico Border, all of whom were quickly ejected from our Nation or, when necessary, prosecuted for crimes against the United States of America. This means that very few people came – The Invasion of our Country is OVER. In comparison, under Joe Biden, there were 300,000 Illegals crossing in one month, and virtually ALL of them were released into our Country. Thanks to the Trump Administration Policies, the Border is CLOSED to all Illegal Immigrants. Anyone who tries to illegally enter the U.S.A. will face significant criminal penalties and immediate deportation.

