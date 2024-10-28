Trump’s triumphant MSG rally: Energy was electric; Nazi rally? Really?

by WorldTribune Staff, October 28, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



It was a replay of Trump night at this year’s GOP convention in Milwaukee with a couple of differences.

First, former First Lady Melania Trump introduced her husband, noting that their hometown needs to get its magic back.

Secondly, Trump was hailed as a returning hero by tens of thousands wearing red MAGA hats along the route from Trump Tower to the iconic Madison Square Garden in a City where prosecutors attempted to literally imprison the former president, preventing him from campaigning for his return to the White House.

There were numerous highlights from Sunday’s massive rally at MSG where speakers including Elon Musk expressed astonishment at the energy level. See below:

Crowd chants “USA!” as Trump takes the stage at his MSG rally pic.twitter.com/t7IhxN8Ge4 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 27, 2024

Trump just said he and Matt Gaetz have a “little secret” that’s going to help Republicans win “Our little secret is having a big impact… He and I have a secret. We’ll tell you what it is when the race is over.” I’ve never wanted to know something more in my life. What could… pic.twitter.com/MeoikiBJU0 — George (@BehizyTweets) October 28, 2024

Here’s Tucker Carlson’s complete 9 minute speech from Madison Square Garden, and it’s worth watching every second of it, multiple times. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/uc1YoR6Gfx — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 27, 2024

The electric atmosphere in NYC:

It was full to the rafters – every seat in the house – and there were over 70,000 people just standing in support in the streets around MSG. The movement is MASSIVE!! https://t.co/sNUJexEFx7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2024

On way to MSG Trump rally Uber driver Omar is from Morocco, in the U.S. for 22 years “People just need to use their brains. Kamala has been in for 4 years and what has she done?” As I get out of the car, he yelled: “Make sure you VOTE EARLY!” People are awake and mobilized pic.twitter.com/Rf6dfZwhVc — Arynne Wexler (@ArynneWexler) October 27, 2024

New York City is overflowing with a sea of MAGA hats for the MSG event. Progressives outraged. #msg #trump pic.twitter.com/Gg3r2AxxUE — Brennan Stultz (@theinkbubble) October 27, 2024

The view from the Left:

A sample of Chryons covering the MSG rally from the “news” media: pic.twitter.com/Wek0B29BtX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 27, 2024

This is how professional liar Susan Rice described Trump and the MSG rally. 🤣 Sexist. Pro-dictator. Dangerous. 1939. Divisive. Dark. Evil. Pro-Nazi. Hateful. Retro. White Supremacist. Pro-Hitler. Xenophobic. Racist. Fascist. Terrifying. Deadly serious. pic.twitter.com/AhjY2rvL6p — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 28, 2024

Trump’s full speech:

