Trump’s triumphant MSG rally: Energy was electric; Nazi rally? Really?

by WorldTribune Staff, October 28, 2024 Contract With Our Readers

It was a replay of Trump night at this year’s GOP convention in Milwaukee with a couple of differences.

First, former First Lady Melania Trump introduced her husband, noting that their hometown needs to get its magic back.

Secondly, Trump was hailed as a returning hero by tens of thousands wearing red MAGA hats along the route from Trump Tower to the iconic Madison Square Garden in a City where prosecutors attempted to literally imprison the former president, preventing him from campaigning for his return to the White House.

There were numerous highlights from Sunday’s massive rally at MSG where speakers including Elon Musk expressed astonishment at the energy level. See below:

The electric atmosphere in NYC:

The view from the Left:

Trump’s full speech:

Urgent: Support Free Press Foundation

Don’t Trust AI With the News and Your Children’s Future

  ,

Trump’s triumphant MSG rally: Energy was electric; Nazi rally? Really? added by on
View all posts by Editor Two →