Trump’s HHS cuts off millions in woke LGBT grants

by WorldTribune Staff, April 6, 2025 Real World News



The Trump Administration’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has terminated more than $500 million in grants to research LGBT-focused subjects.

Among the cuts were:

• A $2.9 million grant to the University of Minnesota for research on “adolescent health at the intersections of sexual, gender, racial/ethnic, immigrant identities and native language.”

• A $2,368,492 grant to Brown University to study “improving mental health among the LGBTQ+ community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

• NIH ended a $1.5 million grant to Urban Health Partnerships for “leveraging a community-driven approach to address the impact of social determinants of health on structural inequities among Miami-Dade County’s intergenerational LGBTQ+ Community.”

• A $1.3 million grant to Princeton University to study “Views of Gender in Adolescence.”

• A $1.3 million grant to the Center for Innovative Public Health Research to study “Adapting an LGB+ inclusive teen-pregnancy prevention program for transgender boys.”

• A $211,100 grant to Hunter College to study “development and feasibility of a psychosocial intervention for sexual and gender minority autistic adults.”

• A $100,507 grant to the Research Triangle Institute to study “social influences on sexual health among Latinx adolescents and emerging adults who identify as LGBTQ+ in an agricultural community.”

• $10,000 to a conference at the University of Oklahoma called “Be Curious Not Judgmental: The 4th National Symposium on Sexual Behavior of Youth” which included a session focused on “The Help-Wanted Prevention Intervention for Minor Attracted Individuals.”

The National Institutes of Health’s newly sworn-in director, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, said that under his tutelage, the agency would shift its priorities toward “research aimed at preventing, treating, and curing chronic conditions like cancer, diabetes, heart disease, obesity and many others that cause so much suffering and deaths among all Americans, LGBTQ individuals included.”

