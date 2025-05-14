Trump touts deals on golden Mideast tour; Offers new Syrian leader reset guidelines

by WorldTribune Staff, May 14, 2025 Real World News



On the second leg of what many are calling his golden tour of the Mideast, President Donald Trump on Wednesday secured an “economic exchange” of $1.2 trillion with Qatar, according to a White House fact sheet.

A day after securing a $600 billion investment commitment in Saudi Arabia, Trump announced economic deals totaling more than $243.5 billion between the United States and Qatar, which includes the sale of Boeing aircraft and GE Aerospace engines to Qatar Airways.

Trump is the first U.S. President to visit Qatar.

Boeing will sell Qatar 160 aircraft. Between Boeing and GE Aerospace, the Qataris are buying a total of 210 aircraft for $96 billion, the fact sheet notes.

The White House fact sheet also states that Qatar has agreed with General Atomics to pay close to $2 billion for the remotely piloted MQ-9Bs.

“This historic agreement will support 154,000 U.S. jobs annually, totaling over 1 million jobs in the United States during the course of production and delivery of this deal,” the White House said.

The United States and Qatar also signed a statement of intent “to further strengthen our security partnership, outlining over $38 billion in potential investments including support for burden-sharing at Al Udeid Air Base and future defense capabilities related to air defense and maritime security,” the White House said.

Before departing for Qatar, Trump met earlier on Wednesday in Riyadh with new Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former Al Qaida operative whose forces ended the decades-long dictatorship of the Assad family.

Trump said the U.S. is ending all sanctions, removing restrictions which cut Syria off from the international financial system which will enable greater engagement by aid agencies and encourage foreign investment and trade.

“I will be ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance at greatness,” Trump said. “It’s their time to shine. We’re taking them all off.”

“I think he has got the potential,” Trump remarked after his meeting with the Syrian leader, which lasted 37 minutes. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman also was at the meeting. Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan joined them by telephone.

“Tough guy, very strong past,” is how Trump later described Sharaa to journalists traveling with his American delegation on his four-day tour of the Mideast.

The $10 million U.S. bounty on Sharaa’s head was only lifted in December.

A view from above as F-15QA Multirole Strike Fighters of the Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF) escort Air Force One into Qatar🇺🇸🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/nzpk2L8Cds — Dan Scavino (@Scavino47) May 14, 2025

.@POTUS arrives at the Amiri Diwan in Doha 🇺🇸🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/CZt28tCBid — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 14, 2025

.@POTUS salutes as the American National Anthem plays at the Amiri Diwan in Doha. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/811PZlwIpd — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 14, 2025

