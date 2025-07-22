Trump to halt federal funding to hospitals performing trans procedures on minors

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 22, 2025

The Trump Administration said it will halt all federal funding to hospitals which perform transgender procedures on minors, a report said.

Currently, Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) are paying for such procedures.

The White House is in “the final stage of review for a new rule that would make it a condition of hospitals participating in Medicare or Medicaid that they not provide sex trait modifications to minors,” National Review cited an administration official as saying in a July 17 report.

The prohibition will apply to hospitals that provide puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and gender-transition surgeries to minors.

The report noted: “While some children’s hospitals paused gender-transition services for minors earlier this year in response to the Trump Administration’s executive order aggressively pushing back against the practice, the new guidance could have drastic financial consequences for hospitals that do not change their policies.”

A Trump Administration official told National Review: “We are actively combing through all federal grants that go to the hospitals that still provide these procedures (surgeries, hormones, and puberty blockers) to kids, and sorting through what funding could be cut without jeopardizing the health and safety of other patients and critical research needs. We are identifying what cuts can be made consistent with ongoing injunctions and what cuts can be made immediately after the injunction is lifted.”

Health care professionals have testified before Congress that the practice of providing these trans treatments to minors is common.

In April, general surgeon Eithan Haim testified before the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government about how some hospitals use deceptive billing codes to fraudulently disguise gender-transition surgeries as other procedures. Haim cited a fact sheet from the progressive group Campaign for Southern Equality, which provides guidance to health care providers on which insurance codes are rejected and accepted by insurance companies.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), a department that falls under Health and Human Services (HHS), sent letters earlier this year to select hospitals expressing concern about the standards of care for children surrounding invasive medical interventions that can cause “long-term and irreparable harm.”

In accordance with its review of federal reimbursements for hospitals that provide gender-transition care to minors, CMS requested hospitals provide within 30 days a raft of financial data related to the procedures, such as “all billing codes utilized for pediatric sex trait modifications,” hospital revenue generated from these interventions, and projected provider revenue forecast for these services.

