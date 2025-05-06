Trump to Colorado: ‘Free Tina Peters, now’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 6, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump called on the Department of Justice to take all possible actions to secure the release from a Colorado prison of “political prisoner” Tina Peters.

Peters, the former Mesa County Clerk, was sentenced to 9 years in prison for what prosecutors said was her 2021 breach of election equipment.

In August 2024, Peters was found guilty on three felony counts of attempting to influence a public servant, one felony count of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, one misdemeanor count of first-degree official misconduct, one misdemeanor count of violation of a duty, and one misdemeanor count of failure to comply with requirements of the Secretary of State.

At her sentencing hearing on Oct. 3, 2024 (see below), the leftist judge in the case, 21st Judicial District Judge Matthew Barrett, berated Peters and told her she had “white privilege.”

Last week, attorney Peter Ticktin filed an amicus brief in support of Peters in Colorado.

The brief states that Peters’s “crime” was to preserve a copy of the digital election records prior to the alteration of the software and database. She arranged a qualified expert to oversee the purported software “upgrade” mandated by the Secretary of State that would have erased election records in violation of 52 U.S.C. §20701.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social on Monday:

Radical Left Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser ignores Illegals committing Violent Crimes like Rape and Murder in his State and, instead, jailed Tina Peters, a 69-year-old Gold Star mother who worked to expose and document Democrat Election Fraud. Tina is an innocent Political Prisoner being horribly and unjustly punished in the form of Cruel and Unusual Punishment. This is a Communist persecution by the Radical Left Democrats to cover up their Election crimes and misdeeds in 2020. The same Democrat Party that flies to El Salvador to try to free an MS-13 Terrorist, is cruelly imprisoning, perhaps for life, a grandmother whose brave and heroic son gave his life for America. Colorado must end this unjust incarceration of an innocent American. I am hereby directing the Department of Justice to take all necessary action to help secure the release of this “hostage” being held in a Colorado prison by the Democrats, for political reasons. FREE TINA PETERS, NOW!

President Trump just instructed the DOJ to Free Tina Peters. She tried to blow the whistle on election fraud that she witnessed in Colorado. The judge insulted her, berated her, told her she had white “privilege” and then gave her 9 years in prison! These are the kinds of… pic.twitter.com/HMaTIsS5HG — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) May 6, 2025

