Trump ties Harris to sex crimes against 325,000 missing children

During a campaign stop in Las Vegas on Thursday, GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump slammed Kamala Harris, who the White House put in charge of the border, for allowing on her watch 325,000 migrant children to go missing.

“They have been raped or killed. A lot of them are no longer with us. …. Think of it. Never to see their parents again. They are either gone or in the service as slaves. Sex slaves or slaves. … They talk about us as if we are evil people. They lost 325,000 kids. Think of what that means.”

Trump repeated the charges against Harris during a press conference on Friday in Los Angeles.

Major media deemed this part of the press conference not newsworthy:

As attorney general, she defined “child sex trafficking,” “assault with a deadly weapon,” and “rape of an unconscious person” as nonviolent crimes. She put them in a new category, as “nonviolent.” Now as vice president, she has facilitated the largest wave of sex trafficking and human trafficking in history – the history of our country by far. And in case you don’t want to write about it, which you should because there can be no bigger scandal than this, we have, under this administration, 325,000 migrant children are missing. 325,000! In other words, take your biggest stadium in California and you can fill it up five or six times. Those are all missing children. Many of them are dead. Many of them are sex slaves, and slaves of a different nature. But her destruction of the law and order in California did not end there. In 2020, Kamala Harris probably endorsed “defund the police.” We will defund the police. Anybody that was in favor of defunding the police for one month, let alone her entire career, should never be president of the United States. She supported a plan to cut the L.A. Police Department by at least $150 million, and ideally more. This is when your crime in L.A. was reaching very significant heights. Today it’s at the highest level it has ever been.

