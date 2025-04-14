Trump slams ‘Biden’s war’, Zelenskyy’s role, Ukraine ‘travesty’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 14, 2025 Real World News



During an interview on “60 Minutes” on Sunday, Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on U.S. President Donald Trump to visit Ukraine to witness the damage Russia has inflicted.

“Come, look, and then let’s move with a plan on how to finish the war. You will understand with whom you have a deal,” Zelenskyy said.

Trump, who said he continues to push for an end to a war which never would have started if he were president at the time, said “you don’t start a war with someone 20 times your size and then hope people give you some missiles.”

Zelenskyy suggested the Trump Administration is operating in an “altered reality” in terms of the origins of the war.

Trump said: “You have millions of people dead. Millions of people dead because of three people. … Let’s say Putin number one, but let’s say Biden, who had no idea what the hell he was doing, number two, and Zelenskyy. And all I can do is try and stop it.”

Trump added: “When you start a war you got to know you can win the war.”

In a post to Truth Social, Trump slammed Joe Biden and Zelenskyy for their handling of the conflict:

The War between Russia and Ukraine is Biden’s war, not mine. I just got here, and for four years during my term, had no problem in preventing it from happening. President Putin, and everyone else, respected your President! I HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH THIS WAR, BUT AM WORKING DILIGENTLY TO GET THE DEATH AND DESTRUCTION TO STOP. If the 2020 Presidential Election was not RIGGED, and it was, in so many ways, that horrible War would never have happened. President Zelenskyy and Crooked Joe Biden did an absolutely horrible job in allowing this travesty to begin. There were so many ways of preventing it from ever starting. But that is the past. Now we have to get it to STOP, AND FAST. SO SAD!

In the “60 Minutes” interview, Zelenskyy expressed frustration with Trump for engaging in negotiations with the Kremlin while leaving Ukraine out of the discussions.

“President Trump, being a strong president of a strong country, must be on Ukraine’s side,” Zelenskyy argued.

“Please, before any kind of decisions, any kind of forms of negotiations, come to see people, civilians, warriors, hospitals, churches, children destroyed or dead,” Zelenskyy added.

Zelenskyy also pulled out the Russia disinformation accusation from the leftist playbook.

“I believe, sadly, Russian narratives are prevailing in the U.S.,” he said, “this speaks to the enormous influence of Russia’s information policy on America, on U.S. politics and U.S. politicians.”

In comments to reporters in the Oval Office late Monday morning, Trump said: “Biden could have stopped it, and Zelenskyy could have stopped it, and Putin should have never started it. Everybody’s to blame.”

