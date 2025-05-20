Trump slams autopen White House, says Biden would never approve open borders

by WorldTribune Staff, May 20, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he plans to look into the use of autopen to sign legislation during Joe Biden’s time in the White House.

Trump particularly wants to know who “autopenned” legislation opening the borders.

“No sane person would sign it. You know who signed it? Radical-left lunatics that were running our country, and the autopen signed it, and they didn’t want him and they were disappointed in getting him because they wanted Bernie Sanders,” Trump said.

“And then after about two weeks, they said, ‘Wait a minute, this is a gift. He’ll do anything. We’re going to use the autopen.’ [And] they used the autopen on everything. He didn’t approve this.”

Days after the announcement that Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer, Trump told reporters:

“Biden — look, It’s a very sad thing what happened, but we’re going to start looking into this whole thing with who signed this legislation. Who signed legislation opening our border? I don’t think he knew. I said, ‘There’s nobody that can want an open border. Nobody.’ And now I find out, that it wasn’t him. He autopenned it.”

Trump on Monday questioned why Biden’s prostate cancer was not caught sooner.

“So look, it’s a very, very sad situation, and I feel very badly about it. And I think people should try and find out what happened.”

In a Truth Social post, Trump argued that a Biden on top of his game would not have approved of opening the borders:

