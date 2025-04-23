Trump reveals 7-point Russia-Ukraine peace plan; Hits Zelenskyy on ‘inflammatory’ Crimea statement

by WorldTribune Staff, April 23, 2025 Real World News



U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled his 7-point plan for peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Points one and two cover an immediate ceasefire which has already been accepted in principle by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, sources familiar with Trump’s peace proposal told the Telegraph.

Point three bans Ukraine from seeking membership of NATO, though it would still be free to join the European Union.

Point four sees the United States offer recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea, the region of Ukraine which Vladimir Putin annexed in 2014.

Under point five, a nuclear power station at Zaporizhzhia, the largest in Ukraine and currently held by Russian forces, would be transferred to American control. Zelenskyy on Tuesday said he would be ready to partner with the U.S. to restore the plant, which is not operating.

Point six would see Ukraine sign the minerals deal, giving U.S. companies access to the country’s natural resources.

Point seven would raise the possibility of a new relationship for the U.S. and Russia, lifting all U.S. sanctions so the two countries can begin to work together on energy policy.

Zelenskyy, in a statement published in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, insisted that Ukraine will not recognize Russia’s occupation of Crimea: “There’s nothing to talk about here. This is against our constitution.”

Zelenskyy is making peace with Russia much more difficult with such “inflammatory” statements, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

Trump slammed the Ukrainian leader in a post to Truth Social:

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is boasting on the front page of The Wall Street Journal that, “Ukraine will not legally recognize the occupation of Crimea. There’s nothing to talk about here.” This statement is very harmful to the Peace Negotiations with Russia in that Crimea was lost years ago under the auspices of President Barack Hussein Obama, and is not even a point of discussion. Nobody is asking Zelenskyy to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory but, if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired? The area also houses, for many years before “the Obama handover,” major Russian submarine bases. It’s inflammatory statements like Zelenskyy’s that makes it so difficult to settle this War. He has nothing to boast about! The situation for Ukraine is dire — He can have Peace or, he can fight for another three years before losing the whole Country. I have nothing to do with Russia, but have much to do with wanting to save, on average, five thousand Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week, who are dying for no reason whatsoever. The statement made by Zelenskyy today will do nothing but prolong the “killing field,” and nobody wants that! We are very close to a Deal, but the man with “no cards to play” should now, finally, GET IT DONE. I look forward to being able to help Ukraine, and Russia, get out of this Complete and Total MESS, that would have never started if I were President!

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said on Wednesday that the “Ukrainians and the Russians are both going to have to give up some of the territory they currently own” for a deal to work.

“We’ve issued a very explicit proposal to both the Russians and the Ukrainians, and it’s time for them to either say ‘yes’, or for the United States to walk away from this process,” Vance said.

