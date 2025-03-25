Trump orders declassification of FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane files

by WorldTribune Staff, March 25, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order which calls for the immediate declassification of all files concerning the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation which was central to the 2016 Russiagate hoax perpetrated by Trump’s political enemies.

Trump said the media is now free to review the previously withheld files pertaining to the investigation, but cast doubt on whether many in the media, some of whom won Pulitzer Prizes for their false reporting on Russiagate, would do so.

“You probably won’t bother because you’re not going to like what you see,” Trump said. “But this was total weaponization, it’s a disgrace. It should have never happened in this country. But now you’ll be able to see for yourselves. All declassified.”

In his final report, issued in May 2023, special counsel John Durham said he found that the FBI did not have any actual evidence to support the start of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation. He also found that the Department of Justice and FBI “failed to uphold their mission of strict fidelity to the law” when it launched the Trump-Russia investigation.

Durham also found that the FBI “failed to act” on a “clear warning sign” that the bureau was the “target” of a Hillary Clinton-led effort to “manipulate or influence the law enforcement process for political purposes” ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Durham was referring to intelligence about the Clinton campaign’s plan to tie Trump to Russia to distract from the investigation into her use of a private email server and mishandling of classified information.

