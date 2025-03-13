Trump on annexing Greenland: ‘I think it will happen’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 13, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump on Thursday said he is confident the United States will annex Greenland.

“I think it will happen,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office during a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

Trump suggested that NATO could be a key player in facilitating the U.S.’s acquisition of the world’s largest island.

“And I’m just thinking, I didn’t give it much thought before but I’m sitting with a man that could be very instrumental. You know, Mark, we need that for international security,” Trump said.

While agreeing Greenland and the Arctic Circle are critical for security reasons amid the growing presence in the region of China and Russia, Rutte said any discussion about Trump’s attempts to acquire Greenland were outside of his purview.

“I don’t want to drag NATO in that,” Rutte said.

Earlier this week, the center-right Demokraatit party won Greenland’s parliamentary elections. The party favors a slow path toward independence from Denmark.

The U.S. Space Force has a base on Greenland. Pituffik Space Base, formerly Thule Air Base, is located on the northwest coast of the island.

While Denmark has controlled Greenland since the 14th century, Greenland has been self-governing since 1979.

Múte Inequnaaluk Bourup Egede, Greenland’s current prime minister whose party lost in this week’s election, wrote in a Facebook post: “The U.S. president has once again aired the thought of annexing us. Don’t keep treating us with disrespect. Enough is enough.”

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!