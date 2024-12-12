Trump on a roll: Hails Wray’s resignation, invites Xi Jinping to his inauguration

by WorldTribune Staff, December 12, 2024 Real World News



The Wuhan, China virus hit the political radar screen in the USA in early 2020 as President Donald Trump was preparing to campaign for re-election. Perhaps no one individual on planet Earth longed to see a new leader in the White House than Xi Jinping.

Is it possible that Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping will be in Washington, D.C. on the same day that FBI chief Christopher Wray departs?

Wray announced on Wednesday that he will resign his post effective Jan. 20, 2025, Inauguration Day. Trump has invited Xi to the inaugural festivities.

“The resignation of Christopher Wray is a great day for America as it will end the Weaponization of what has become known as the United States Department of Injustice,” Trump wrote in Truth Social post. “I just don’t know what happened to him. We will now restore the Rule of Law for all Americans.”

Trump added: “Under the leadership of Christopher Wray, the FBI illegally raided my home, without cause, worked diligently on illegally impeaching and indicting me, and has done everything else to interfere with the success and future of America. They have used their vast powers to threaten and destroy many innocent Americans, some of which will never be able to recover from what has been done to them.”

Trump said his pick to replace Wray, Kash Patel, “is the most qualified Nominee to lead the FBI in the Agency’s History, and is committed to helping ensure that Law, Order, and Justice will be brought back to our Country again, and soon. As everyone knows, I have great respect for the rank-and-file of the FBI, and they have great respect for me. They want to see these changes every bit as much as I do but, more importantly, the American People are demanding a strong, but fair, System of Justice. We want our FBI back, and that will now happen. I look forward to Kash Patel’s confirmation, so that the process of Making the FBI Great Again can begin.”

So, Wray is leaving. Will Xi come?

“I think there’s a 50/50 chance that Xi Jinping is going to show up, which you have to admit, in terms of sending a signal to the planet, would be pretty unbelievable,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said.

Trump’s incoming press secretary Karoline Leavitt told “Fox & Friends”: “This is an example of President Trump creating an open dialogue with leaders of countries that are not just our allies, but our adversaries and our competitors too. We saw this in his first term. He got a lot of criticism for it, but it led to peace around this world. He is willing to talk to anyone and he will always put America’s interest first.”

In an additional posts to Truth Social, the president-elect wrote:

“I would like to thank Howard Lutnick and Linda McMahon for all of the great work they did on my transition. We appointed the best and most diverse Cabinet ever, and in record time! They will now focus on their very important Departments, Commerce and Education. We are now ahead of schedule to fill many Deputy and Assistant positions in our Cabinet. We will soon have the most AMERICA FIRST Administration in History. The best is yet to come!

“I am pleased to announce that Kari Lake will serve as our next Director of the Voice of America. She will be appointed by, and work closely with, our next head of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, who I will announce soon, to ensure that the American values of Freedom and Liberty are broadcast around the World FAIRLY and ACCURATELY, unlike the lies spread by the Fake News Media. Kari was a beloved News Anchor in Arizona, which supported me by record margins, for over 20 years. Congratulations Kari!”

Speaking of being on a roll:

