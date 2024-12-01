Trump names Kash Patel to head the FBI

by WorldTribune Staff, November 30, 2024 Real World News



President-Elect Donald Trump has chosen Kash Patel to be Federal Bureau of Investigation director, signaling the exit of Christopher Wray whom Trump appointed during his first term in 2017 after firing James Comey.

Patel has said he would fire its senior leaders and prosecute agents he thinks abused their authority, as part of a far-ranging plan designed to shrink its size and power.

“The agents and lawyers who think they can hide in the shadows while abusing their positions will be put on immediate notice,” Patel wrote in his book “Government Gangsters.”

In a rare editorial, WorldTribune.com on Nov. 17 endorsed Patel for the position:

Kash Patel has been consistent and relentless in calling out abuses by the FBI during the fake “Russiagate” scandal early in the first Trump Administration and that have escalated during the past four years after Trump left the White House. He also focused attention on the work of Special Counsel John Durham who was appointed to prosecute if necessary and:

to investigate whether any federal official, employee, or any other person or entity violated the law in connection with the intelligence, counter-intelligence, or law-enforcement activities directed at the 2016 presidential campaigns, individuals associated with those campaigns, and individuals associated with the administration of President Donald J. Trump, including but not limited to Crossfire Hurricane and the investigation of Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller, Ill.

Kash Patel is uniquely qualified to head the FBI, investigate its operations and — if determined necessary — to eliminate the agency, making possible a fresh start for a nation returning to its founding values.

Trump’s statement:

I am proud to announce that Kashyap “Kash” Patel will serve as the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and “America First” fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People. He played a pivotal role in uncovering the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, standing as an advocate for truth, accountability, and the Constitution. Kash did an incredible job during my First Term, where he served as Chief of Staff at the Department of Defense, Deputy Director of National Intelligence, and Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council. Kash has also tried over 60 jury trials. This FBI will end the growing crime epidemic in America, dismantle the migrant criminal gangs, and stop the evil scourge of human and drug trafficking across the Border. Kash will work under our great Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to bring back Fidelity, Bravery, and Integrity to the FBI.

