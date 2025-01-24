Trump in NC vows to ‘take over’: FEMA ‘let the country down’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 24, 2025 Real World News



Thousands of North Carolina residents remain essentially homeless as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports that only half of the debris recovery from Hurricane Helene is complete.

Many in the Tar Heel state, particularly in hard-hit Western North Carolina, say that FEMA under the Biden-Harris regime completely dropped the ball.

While visiting North Carolina on Friday, President Donald Trump said; “We’re going to fix it, and we’re going to fix it as fast as you can. It’s a massive amount of damage. FEMA has really let us down. Let the country down. And I don’t know if that’s Biden’s fault or whose fault it is, but we’re going to take over. We’re going to do a good job.”

Trump said he will sign an executive order beginning “the process of fundamentally reforming and overhauling FEMA, or maybe getting rid of FEMA. I think, frankly, FEMA is not good.”

Trump vowed his administration will work with three of the lawmakers whose areas were devastated by Hurricane Helene, claiming that FEMA was “not on the ball” in assisting North Carolina in the aftermath of the hurricane.

“So we’re going to be doing something on FEMA that I think most people agree [with],” Trump said. “I’d like to see the states take care of disasters, let the state take care of the tornadoes and the hurricanes and all of the other things that happen. And I think you’re going to find it a lot less expensive. You’ll do it for less than half, and you’re going to get a lot quicker response.”

Prior to departing for North Carolina on Friday, Trump told reporters: “It’s been a horrible thing the way that’s been allowed to fester, and we’re going to get it fixed up. It should have been done months ago from the hurricane that took place almost four months ago. North Carolina’s been treated very badly so we’re stopping there.”

Trump also planned to visit California to survey the damage done by wildfires.

