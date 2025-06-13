Trump: ‘I gave Iran a 60-day ultimatum … Today is day 61’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 13, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump campaigned on ending “forever wars” and derided Washington’s “neocons” as “warmongers.”

For good measure, Trump 2.0 put some distance between himself and Israel’s Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu as he engaged with the Gulf Arab states and sought to negotiate with Iran. After all Netanyahu had declined to endorse him in the closing days of the 2020 campaign.

Once Israel had finally launched its attack on Iran, however, Trump made clear to the Chinese Communist Party and all rogue state rulers that the United States will not abide bad actors on the world stage. And, yes, he still appears to regard Israel as a key ally not only in the fight for MAGA but to resurrect the Judeo Christian civilization.

Iran has one more chance to come to an agreement on a new nuclear deal or face consequences “much worse than anything they know,” U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday.

Two months ago I gave Iran a 60 day ultimatum to “make a deal.” They should have done it! Today is day 61. I told them what to do, but they just couldn’t get there. Now they have, perhaps, a second chance! I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to “just do it,” but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done. I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come – And they know how to use it. Certain Iranian hardliners spoke bravely, but they didn’t know what was about to happen. They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse! There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end. Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire. No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. God Bless You All!

Trump told The Wall Street Journal that he and his team were aware of Israel’s plans to attack Iran.

Asked what kind of heads-up the U.S. got ahead of the attack, Trump said in a brief phone interview on Friday morning: “Heads-up? It wasn’t a heads-up. It was, we know what’s going on.”

