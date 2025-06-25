Trump, Hegseth reiterate: U.S. ‘obliterated’ Iran’s nuclear sites

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 25, 2025

Reports from legacy media that the U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites did not do as much damage as initially believed are nothing but “fake news” and “spin,” President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said during a press conference on Wednesday at the NATO summit in the Netherlands.

“It was very, very successful,” Trump told reporters. “It was called ‘obliteration.’ No other military on Earth could have done it.”

“It was so bad that they ended the war. It ended the war,” Trump added. “Somebody said, in a certain way, that it was so devastating, actually, if you look at Hiroshima, if you look at Nagasaki, you know, that ended a war, too. This ended a war in a different way, but it was so devastating.”

The president slammed CNN and The New York Times for their reporting which claimed the damage was not as significant as Trump has said.

Trump also cited a statement from the Israel Atomic Energy Commission, which said that U.S. strikes had “set back Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons by many years.”

Hegseth also blasted the media for their reporting on the U.S. intelligence assessment: “They want to spin it to try to make him (Trump) look bad based on a leak.”

“If you want to make an assessment of what happened, you better get a big shovel and go really deep, because Iran’s nuclear program is obliterated, and somebody, somewhere is trying to leak something to say, ‘Oh, with low confidence, we think maybe it’s moderate,’ ” Hegseth said.

The Wednesday press conference at the Hague:

Beat The Press