Trump hails major deal with Indonesia; Formerly not a major trade partner

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he has finalized a major trade deal with Indonesia, the world’s fourth-most-populous nation.

“They are going to pay 19% and we are going to pay nothing. I think it’s a good deal for both parties,” Trump told reporters on the White House lawn.

“I spoke to their really great president [Prabowo Subianto] — very popular, very strong, smart — and we made the deal.”

The president said “they are giving us access into Indonesia, which we’ve never had. That’s probably the biggest part of the deal.”

Trump said the Southeast Asian nation “has some great products… one of the things, as you know, they’re known for is very high-quality copper, which we will be using.”

Indonesia is the world’s third largest exporter of copper ore and is a major manufacturer of insulated wiring.

Indonesia is home to nearly 290 million people and primarily exports textiles, agricultural products including palm oil and spices, and electronics such as smartphones.

Indonesia also has the world’s largest known reserves of nickel, which has important industrial uses, including for strengthening and rustproofing steel alloys and making batteries.

Prior to Trump’s deal, however, Indonesia wasn’t a major U.S. trade partner, with the value of annual transactions not cracking the top-20 list of nations and ranking on par with Israel, which has a population of less than 10 million.

