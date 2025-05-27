Trump grants full pardon to Virginia sheriff targeted by Biden DOJ

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 27, 2025

A Virginia sheriff who was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being targeted by the Biden-Harris regime’s Department of Justice has been granted a full pardon by President Donald Trump.

Former Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins was sentenced to 10 years on federal charges in March and had been ordered to report to federal prison on May 27 before Trump intervened.

In December, Culpeper, 53, was convicted by a jury on one count of conspiracy, four counts of honest services fraud, and seven counts of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds.

The court documents allege Jenkins “accepted cash bribes and bribes in the form of campaign contributions from co-defendants Rick Rahim, Fredric Gumbinner, and James Metcalf, as well as at least five others, including two FBI undercover agents.”

“In return for the bribes, Jenkins appointed each of the bribe payors as auxiliary deputy sheriffs, a sworn law-enforcement position, and issued them official Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office badges and credentials. The bribe payors were not trained or vetted and did not render any legitimate services to the Sheriff’s Office or the citizens of Culpeper County,” the Biden-Harris DOJ said.

A Biden-appointed judge reportedly refused to allow Jenkins to offer exculpatory evidence to support himself.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social on May 26:

“Sheriff Scott Jenkins, his wife Patricia, and their family have been dragged through HELL by a Corrupt and Weaponized Biden DOJ. In fact, during his trial, when Sheriff Jenkins tried to offer exculpatory evidence to support himself, the Biden Judge, Robert Ballou, refused to allow it, shut him down, and then went on a tirade. As we have seen, in Federal, City, and State Courts, Radical Left or Liberal Judges allow into evidence what they feel like, not what is mandated under the Constitution and Rules of Evidence.

“This Sheriff is a victim of an overzealous Biden Department of Justice, and doesn’t deserve to spend a single day in jail. He is a wonderful person, who was persecuted by the Radical Left “monsters,” and “left for dead.” This is why I, as President of the United States, see fit to end his unfair sentence, and grant Sheriff Jenkins a FULL and Unconditional Pardon. He will NOT be going to jail tomorrow, but instead will have a wonderful and productive life.”

Support Free Press Foundation