Trump foots the bill for giant American flags installed at White House

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 11, 2025

Giant American flags have been installed on both the North and South Lawns of the White House.

And the U.S. taxpayers did not pay for them. President Donald Trump personally footed the bill for the flags.

The president said: “They’ve needed flag poles for 200 years. It was something I’ve often said, ‘You know, they don’t have a flag pole per se,’ so we’re putting one right where you saw us, and we’re putting another one on the other side, on top of the mounds. It’s going to be two beautiful poles. Paid for by Trump.”

