Trump ‘fine’ after shots fired at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania

by WorldTribune Staff, July 13, 2024



[Updated 9:52 pm EST]

Former President Donald Trump was injured and rushed off stage by the U.S. Secret Service on Saturday, July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania, after shots were fired.

Trump Communications Director Steven Cheung says: “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

Trump, 78, pumped his fist several times as Secret Service agents rushed him off the platform. He was bleeding from his ear, which he grabbed immediately after videos of the scene recorded a series of popping sound.

The Secret Service shot and killed a suspected shooter, according to law enforcement officials.

Another person attending the rally was killed according the Butler County officials.

As Trump was ushered into his car, continuing to pump his fist, the crowd shouted “USA, USA.”

CNN, citing law enforcement sources, said the shooter is “no longer an immediate threat.”

Trump released the following statement on social media at 8:42 pm EST:

I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!

Numerous shots fired at the Trump Rally just now pic.twitter.com/ce0epdmDe0 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) July 13, 2024

JUST NOW: Gun shots fired at Trump rally in PA. Screams can be heard. People taking cover. Terrifying. — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) July 13, 2024

CONFIRMED: Butler County District Attorney tells me one person is BELIEVED to be dead. Donald Trump is okay, he tells me. No information about the shooter right now. @WTAE — Mike Valente (@ValenteWTAE) July 13, 2024

