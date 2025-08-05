Trump executive order to crack down on woke banks targeting conservatives

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 5, 2025

President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order which cracks down on woke banks the White House said has discriminated against conservatives, Christians, and cryptocurrency companies.

The Trump Administration is preparing to fine and investigate financial institutions that practice “debanking” against customers based on political or religious beliefs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

According to the draft reviewed by the Journal, the order will empower regulators to enforce the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, antitrust laws, and consumer protection statutes against financial institutions that shut down accounts for political reasons.

The banks in question could face hefty fines, consent decrees, or other disciplinary action. Violators will be named and shamed, the report said.

Earlier this year, Trump stunned the World Economic Forum (WEF) when he publicly confronted Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan over political bias against conservatives.

“And by the way,” Trump said, pointing directly at Moynihan, “speaking of you, and you’ve done a fantastic job, but I hope you start opening your bank to Conservatives. Many Conservatives complain that the banks are not allowing them to do business within the bank. And that included a place called Bank of America.”

“They don’t take Conservatives’ business. And I don’t know if the regulators mandated that because of Biden or what, but you and [Jamie Dimon] and everybody, I hope you’re going to open your banks to Conservatives because what you’re doing is wrong,” Trump added.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said on “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo that Congress is investigating the issue.

“We’ve heard numerous instances of conservatives being debanked and what we want to know is this a process of the bank’s ESG policy, or is this our government stepping in like what we found with Twitter and Facebook, where the government stepped in and said they wanted certain conservatives deplatformed and censored,” Comer said.

“We want to know again, is this is the government involvement another dirty trick by the Joe Biden Administration, or is this just bad liberal policy that discriminates against conservatives by the bank,” Comer added.

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft noted: “This is a direct strike against the woke banking cartel, which has long operated with impunity while silencing and de-banking Americans who dare to defy the radical left’s agenda.”

