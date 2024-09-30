Trump charges Biden with election interference; Denial of security forces rally cancellations

by WorldTribune Staff, September 30, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The Trump campaign believes that whoever is calling the shots in the White House these days seems intent on making it as difficult as possible for the Republican presidential candidate to hold the massive events he is accustomed to.

On Saturday, Trump made a last-minute change of venue from outside to an inside arena in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin due to reported Secret Service security concerns.

Trump charged the Biden-Harris regime with election interference:

“Kamala and Sleepy Joe are going out of their way to make it difficult for me to Campaign,” Trump wrote on Truth Social “We had one of the biggest crowds I’ve ever seen on Saturday, in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, where a terrible migrant crime was recently committed, and we ended up having to use a 750 seat theater, having to send away more than 50,000 people. They were unable to give us Secret Service protection commensurate with the crowd, because they had to protect the President of Iran, who is doing everything possible to kill me, at the United Nations event. We complained ‘like hell’ but there was nothing we could do.”

Trump added: “I only hope all of those people that were turned away will blame the Creeps from the Harris-Biden Administration, namely, the Opposing Party, that did this to them. IT WAS A DISGRACE! The 750 people had a great time, but I’m going to make it back up to those in Wisconsin that were forced by Harris to waste their time. We will get back up to Wisconsin very soon, and we’ll get to a venue that can handle all of them, probably an outside area. If it weren’t for politics, they would have had no problem supplying us with Secret Service Security.”

Several reports, including from the pro-Biden-Harris Washington Post, have stated that the Secret Service has refused the Trump campaign’s requests for additional protection.

WorldTribune.com reported on Sept. 10 that government watchdog group Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for all Secret Service and other records regarding potential increased protective services to Trump’s security detail prior to the attempt on his life at his July 13 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“The Biden-Harris Secret Service lied about denying President Trump increased protection requests and is now trying to cover up that deadly scandal,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “The Biden-Harris administration has yet to release one record about the Trump assassination attempt under FOIA – which is why Judicial Watch is now in federal court.”

In a Monday post to Truth Social, Trump wrote:

The Democrats are interfering with my Campaign by not giving us the proper number of people within Secret Service that are necessary for Security. They’re using them for themselves, even though they don’t need them – they draw “flies” – because they have no crowds, and for people like the President of Iran, who is doing everything possible to kill me. We need more Secret Service, and we need them NOW. It is ELECTION INTERFERENCE that we have to turn away thousands of people from arenas and venues because it is not being provided to us. Congress just authorized Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in money and help, and with the weak crowd participation that the Democrats get, there should be plenty “left over” for the Republican Party. Hopefully the people of Wisconsin, and other areas where thousands are turned away, will realize that this is just another Democrat ploy!

WOW! Happening now, President Trump arrives in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. #TRUMP2024 pic.twitter.com/mmJ4w16GJs — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) September 28, 2024

