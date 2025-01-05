Trump calls for disbarment of ‘the most conflicted judge’ ever in NY

by WorldTribune Staff, January 5, 2025 Real World News



On Jan. 10, amid his presidential transition and 10 days before his inauguration as 47th President, President-elect Donald Trump has been ordered by Judge Juan Merchan to appear in person or virtually for sentencing in his New York business-records case.

Merchan on Friday decided he would uphold the criminal conviction against Trump but wouldn’t impose jail time.

Trump, in a Truth Social post, said Merchan should be “disbarred.”

In May, Trump was convicted by a jury on 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection to concealing payments made by his lawyer, Michael Cohen, on his behalf to cover up an alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels.

“I was hiding nothing, everything was out in the open for all to see,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Every legal scholar of note said there IS NO CASE AGAINST ME. The judge should be disbarred! This is why people, and companies, are FLEEING New York — A corrupt court system.”

Trump said the conviction came from “a fake, made up charge by a corrupt judge who is just doing the work of the Biden/Harris Injustice Department.”

Trump added that Merchan “may be the most conflicted judge in New York State history. The accountant testified, with total corroboration, that the records were perfect & totally above board. A legal expense was called, on the books, a legal expense. There was nothing else it could have been called.”

Merchan refused to dismiss the conviction over Trump’s claims that the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling invalidated the case. The judge wrote that dismissing the conviction and jury’s decision would “not serve the concerns set forth by the Supreme Court” and would instead undermine the law.

In his decision to move ahead with sentencing on Jan. 10, Merchan said the best way to dispose of the case was with an unconditional discharge, which is a more lenient alternative to probation or jail time.

“It seems proper at this juncture to make known the court’s inclination to not impose any sentence of incarceration, a sentence authorized by the conviction but one the people concede they no longer view as a practicable recommendation,” Merchan wrote.

Trump communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement: “President Trump must be allowed to continue the presidential transition process and to execute the vital duties of the presidency, unobstructed by the remains of this or any remnants of the witch hunts. There should be no sentencing, and President Trump will continue fighting against these hoaxes until they are all dead.”

