Trump bans federal funding of Covid jab mandates in schools

President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order which prohibits federal funding for schools which require the Covid injection.

Trump’s order “bars federal funds from being used to support or subsidize an educational service agency, state education agency, local education agency, elementary school, secondary school, or institution of higher education that requires students to have received a COVID-19 vaccination to attend in-person education programs,” the White House said.

The White House fact sheet on Trump’s order states:

• Some schools and universities have recently enforced or continue to enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandates, making access to education contingent upon students’ COVID-19 vaccination status.

• These mandates pressure students into making COVID-19 vaccine decisions based on government coercion, rather than on their own informed choices.

• Studies consistently show that children and young adults have an incredibly low risk of developing a severe illness from COVID-19.

• With COVID-19 vaccine mandates threatening educational opportunities for students, parents are being forced into a difficult position: comply with a controversial mandate or risk their child’s educational future.

The order directs newly-minted HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy and the secretary of Education to establish compliance guidelines “and provide a plan to end coercive COVID-19 vaccine mandates.”

This would include writing a report about “non-compliant entities” and developing a system to halt federal funding to “educational entities” with coronavirus mandates.

According to No College Mandates, 15 U.S. colleges still require Covid shots.

Trump has already taken steps to end Covid shot requirements at the federal level, including for green card applicants, and reinstated service members who were discharged for refusing the jab.

With 2025 just around the corner, there are 15 colleges still peddling the false narrative that student only (not faculty and staff) C19 vaccination requirements protect the community. pic.twitter.com/tzByOrUmVf — No College Mandates (@NCM4Ever) December 30, 2024

