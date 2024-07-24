Trump again asks on behalf of world: ‘Who is running the country? . . . ‘Wray should resign’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 24, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



In a series of Truth Social posts on Tuesday July 23, former President Donald Trump asked what the world would like to know.

It’s a question legacy media either can’t or won’t answer: Who exactly is running the United States of America?

“The Biden/Harris Administration did not properly protect me, and I was forced to take a bullet for Democracy. IT WAS MY GREAT HONOR TO DO SO!

“Does Lyin’ Kamala Harris think Joe Biden is fit to run the U.S.A. for the next six months? She must answer the question.

“Now it appears Joe is delegating his Presidential Authority to unelected Washington Bureaucrats! He doesn’t even trust his Vice President.

“WHO IS RUNNING THE COUNTRY?

“I can’t believe it! They’re turning Crooked Joe Biden, the Worst President in the History of the United States, into a ‘Hero’ – He was pushed out of power like a dog, and look what the Radical Left is able to do. MAGA2024!”

On Monday, Missouri Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt demanded that Biden’s cabinet members and Harris invoke the 25th Amendment and have Biden vacate the White House.

Schmitt wrote in a letter released online: “Yesterday, July 21, 2024, President Biden announced he would no longer seek the Democratic Party’s nomination for the Presidency. This decision came after a weeks-long pressure campaign by the Democrat elite to push out President Biden following the first Presidential Debate — where those party elites’ dirty secret was unveiled, a truth those of us in Real America had known for years.

“President Biden is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, including, but not limited to, his ability to serve as the Commander in Chief of our armed forces. If President Biden is willing to admit he is unable to continue to stand as the Democratic Party nominee for President after the primary process due to his health, he is unable to continue to serve as President until January 20, 2025.”

🚨Today I’m demanding the Biden Harris cabinet invoke the 25th Amendment. If Biden isn’t capable of being a candidate, he’s not capable of being President. My letter to VP Harris and the Biden Harris cabinet members. pic.twitter.com/woqh3JDAdJ — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) July 22, 2024

But that was yesterday. Today Trump watched FBI Director Wray in the bright lights before Congress, the nation and the world:

I watched the Congressional Hearing today as Christopher Wray was asked the question whether or not he noticed any Cognitive Degeneration in his many conversations with Crooked Joe Biden and, despite the fact that Special Counsel Robert Hur said, effectively, that Joe Biden is INCOMPETENT, with LITTLE MEMORY, etc., Wray said that “it is not something I observed during my interactions with him, which were uneventful and unremarkable,” essentially stating that he found nothing wrong, mentally or physically, with “Joe.” If that is the case, Director Wray should resign immediately from the FBI, and stop “sweet talking” Congress every time he goes up, which he loves to do, because anybody can see that Joe Biden is cognitively and physically challenged, and if you can’t see that, you sure as hell can’t be running the FBI — Unless, that is, you want to illegally lead the Raid on Mar-a-Lago. Wray has to resign, and NOW, for LYING TO CONGRESS!

