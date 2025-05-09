Trump adviser Witkoff: Iran has agreed they ‘don’t want’ nukes

by WorldTribune Staff, May 9, 2025 Real World News



Iran’s government has agreed to give up its pursuit of nuclear weapons, a senior adviser and assistant to President Donald Trump said.

Steve Witkoff told Breitbart News that Iran has informed him that they “don’t want” nukes.

Witkoff is expected to meet with the Iranians in Oman for a fourth round of talks possibly as soon as this weekend. Two previous discussions took place in Iran and Rome.

“We’ve stated our position. The Iranians cannot have a bomb. They have stated back that they don’t want one,” Witkoff told Breitbart News.

Witkoff said he believes it would be “unwise” for the Iranians to “test President Trump,” and said “they have no choice” but to accept the U.S. terms for a denuclearization deal.

“So we’re going to, for the purposes of this discussion, take them at their word that that’s actually how they feel. If that’s how they feel, then their enrichment facilities have to be dismantled,” Witkoff said. “They cannot have centrifuges. They have to downblend all of their fuel that they have there and send it to a faraway place—and they have to convert to a civil program if they want to run a civil program.”

Iran has long insisted its nuclear program is for civilian use only. One of its main nuclear sites is called Bushehr.

Witkoff noted: “They have no enrichment capability at this place and if we take them at their word why not just turn all the rest of their facilities just like Bushehr? Bushehr they have no ability to enrich, they have no ability to have centrifuges there, they can only use that facility for civilian purposes—making of electricity and things of that sort of civilian purposes—and if that is what they choose to do, if they believe in that program, they ought to expand it if they want to.”

Witkoff continued: “An enrichment program can never exist in the state of Iran ever again. That’s our red line. No enrichment. That means dismantlement, it means no weaponization, and it means that Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan—those are their three enrichment facilities—have to be dismantled.”

Iran is in a “more vulnerable” position than it was a decade ago when it signed on to the Obama Administration’s nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Any new deal with Iran will be much stronger for the U.S. than the one negotiated by the Obama team, Witkoff said:

“I think they’re a lot more vulnerable today but look, we’re not—the purpose here is to actually sit with them, talk with them, and talk them through why they should do it our way. They may not accept that, but it makes no sense to me why they wouldn’t accept it.

“First of all, we’re never doing a JCPOA deal where sanctions come off and there’s no sunsetting of their obligations. That doesn’t make sense. That was a mismatched procedure in JCPOA. We believe that they cannot have enrichment, they cannot have centrifuges, they cannot have anything that allows them to build a weapon. We believe in all of that. That was not JCPOA. JCPOA had sunset provisions that burned off the obligations and burned off the sanctions relief at inappropriate times. It’s never going to happen in this deal.”

Trump is expected to soon visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.

Witkoff is joining Trump for those legs of the trip, but breaking off on his own to meet with the Iranians separately in Oman at the president’s direction.

The American Free Press is Back!