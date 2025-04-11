Trump Administration identifies 6,300 paroled aliens with criminal, terrorist records

by WorldTribune Staff, April 11, 2025 Real World News



The Trump Administration has records on 6,300 illegal aliens who were allowed entry into the United States since 2023 under the Biden-Harris regime’s migrant parole program despite having a criminal record or being listed on the FBI’s terrorist watchlist.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is stripping the illegals’ parole immediately, ending benefits such as work authorization, a Trump Administration official told The Daily Caller.

“Among the 6.3k paroled aliens with criminal or terrorist records, 905 were collecting Medicaid (including 4 on the terrorist watch list). $276,000 was paid out,” the official shared said, adding that all had Social Security numbers. “41 were collecting Unemployment Insurance, receiving $42,000 in benefits. 22 received federal student loans totaling $280,000.”

Daily Caller White House correspondent Reagan Reese noted in an April 10 report: “In March, termination notices started being delivered to hundreds of thousands of migrants who entered the United States through a fraud-ridden parole program launched by the Biden administration. The program, CHNV, was terminated by the Trump administration last month.

“Under the initiative, half-a-million migrants were flown in from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela over the past several years.”

“They allowed more than half a million loosely vetted aliens from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela and their immediate family members to enter the United States through these disastrous parole programs; granted them opportunities to compete for American jobs and undercut American workers; forced career civil servants to promote the programs even when fraud was identified; and then blamed Republicans in Congress for the chaos that ensued and the crime that followed,” a senior Homeland Security official previously said.

Meanwhile, acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Todd Lyons said in a recent speech at the 2025 Border Security Expo that ICE should “get better at treating this like a business” by running deportations “like [Amazon] Prime, but with human beings,” the Arizona Mirror reported.

Later during the event, Lyons joined a panel to discuss the “State of the Border,” where he further explained how he envisions artificial intelligence being used to “free up bed space” and “fill up airplanes” to help send immigrants back to their home countries at a faster rate.

He also revealed he has been working with Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to get Social Security numbers to look for “voter fraud.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Noem told the Expo crowd that the Trump Administration plans to use “new technology” on the border and “interior” of the U.S. to combat illegal immigration and vowed to speed up the deportation process by putting it “on steroids.”

