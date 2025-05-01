Top ‘Photo of 2024’ according to the White House Correspondent Association?

by WorldTribune Staff, May 1, 2025 Real World News



What was the top photo of 2024?

Any objective individual can’t argue against this one:

In fact, the photo of a bloodied then-GOP candidate Donald Trump defiantly holding up his fist after an assassination attempt at his July 13, 2024 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania can not only be considered the top photo of 2024 but may hold up as top photo of the decade and even the century.

So, what did major media select as its choice for the White House Correspondents’ Association “Photo of 2024”?

This one:

That’s Joe Biden shuffling away from the podium after announcing he was gifting billions more of U.S. taxpayers’ dollars to Ukraine.

Trump Derangement Syndrome on full display. ‘Nuff said.

It is so utterly preposterous that it is a perfect distillation of everything wrong with our media. Insular, driven by pique, willing to look like fools if it means not doing anything that might be to Trump’s benefit—but ultimately magnifying what they are trying to hide. — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) April 28, 2025

