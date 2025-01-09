Thoroughly Democrat California reaps what it sowed: ‘Building a greener L.A.’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 9, 2025 Real World News



Six million Californians voted for Donald trump in the 2024 presidential election. He still lost the state by 20 points.

As fires devastated the greater Los Angeles area, is the thoroughly Democrat Golden State now reaping what it sowed?

Just last month Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, a Democrat, boasted about how she was “building a greener L.A.”

“The goal was more than 100,000 green jobs in L.A. by the end of 2025,” Bass wrote on X. “We hit the goal by the end of 2024.”

The Bass regime also boasted about the city capturing 82 billion gallons of rain water, amounting to 63 billion gallons more than the previous 2 years. “Captured stormwater is used to recharge the San Fernando Groundwater Basin, a major source of local water supply for the City,” city officials said.

Where was that water when the wildfires erupted? Firefighters battling the flames in the Palisades neighborhood reported dozens of “dry” hydrants.

Actor James Woods, who lost his home in the Palisades fire, wrote on X that the wildfires weren’t caused by “climate change” as so many Democrats contend but by “liberal idiots like Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass. One doesn’t understand the first thing about fire management and the other can’t fill the water reservoirs.”

Actress Sara Foster wrote in a post to X: “Our fire hydrants were empty. Our vegetation was overgrown, brush not cleared. Our reservoirs were emptied by our governor because tribal leaders wanted to save fish. Our fire department budget was cut by our mayor. But thank god drug addicts are getting their drug kits.”

Foster, the daughter of music mogul David Foster, called on Bass and Newsom to resign, writing, “your far left policies have ruined our state. And also our party.”

Newsom, a Democrat, appeared alongside another Democrat, Joe Biden, at an emergency briefing Wednesday in Santa Monica.

President-elect Donald Trump slammed Newsom for failing to reduce the threat of wildfires by adequately increasing Southern California’s water supply and removing dead trees and undergrowth that scientists warned years ago had left the area prone to wildfires.

“Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way,” Trump said in a statement issued by his transition team.

Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Thursday:

“Governor Gavin Newscum should immediately go to Northern California and open up the water main, and let the water flow into his dry, starving, burning State, instead of having it go out into the Pacific Ocean. It ought to be done right now, NO MORE EXCUSES FROM THIS INCOMPETENT GOVERNOR. IT’S ALREADY FAR TOO LATE!”

Comedian Adam Corolla’s hilarious DEI testimony:

