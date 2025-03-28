This is no longer Mark Milley’s military: Recruitment ads bring back real pride

by WorldTribune Staff, March 28, 2025 Real World News



There was a time when “be all that you can be” didn’t mean the U.S. military would pay for your sex change operation.

That time is returning.

This is no longer Mark Milley’s military.

In a speech during his visit to Marine Corps Base Quantico on Wednesday, Vice President JD Vance declared an end to “quotas” in the military. The Biden-Harris Administration’s obsession with diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) mandates are a thing of the past.

Vance, a former Marine, “emphasized that the focus is now back on merit, readiness, and ensuring the best personnel lead the nation’s armed forces,” PJ Media’s Matt Margolis noted.

The Marine Corps is using portions of the vice president’s speech in a new recruitment video.

“New Marine Corps recruitment ad just dropped,” Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced on X (see below).

“We care about excellence, and we care about patriotism,” the voiceover begins. “And if you are awesome and you are a patriotic Marine, then we are gonna do everything that we can to make you the most lethal fighting force the world has ever seen, and that is what we’re doing every single day.”

Vance continues, “No more quotas, no more ridiculous mumbo jumbo, no more diversity training. We believe the real strength and the real diversity in the United States Marine Corps is that you all come from every walk of life, come from every corner of America, and you have got the strength and the purpose to win the nation’s wars.”

The voiceover ends with, “And that is what the Marine Corps is gonna do, just like it’s done for damn near 250 years.”

After addressing the Marines, Vance headed to the range, where he fired an M27, M107, and M240B, along with an inert Howitzer and a drone.

Lance Cpl. Casey Bonestroo, 20, was among the Marines who had shared a meal with Vance during his visit. She told Townhall.com that his visit was an exciting opportunity, as he is a former Marine who truly understands their experiences and challenges.

“He was a Marine just like the rest of us here. That’s super motivating for me because he’s been in our shoes in some way or another,” she said. “One of my favorite things about being a Marine is that no matter what you’ll find a Marine, retired or active duty, and we can all fall back in the same experiences. So, the biggest thing I kind of want to discuss with him is, how did he go, from being a junior Marine up to a corporal Marine to being vice president at the White House. What leadership skills did he learn from the Marine Corps that he can fall back on at the White House.”

The United States is strong thanks to the strength of our Armed Forces. President Trump and I want excellence in America’s military, and we are going to make sure our Marines are the best, most lethal fighting force in the world 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sCPVFWpby2 — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) March 27, 2025

