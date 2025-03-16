‘These people are really bad people’: Excerpts from Trump’s epic remarks at DOJ

by WorldTribune Staff, March 16, 2025 Real World News



[Excerpts from President Donald Trump’s remarks at the Department of Justice on March 15.]

We’re turning the page on four long years of corruption, weaponization, and surrender to violent criminals, and we’re restoring fair, equal, and impartial justice under the constitutional rule of law. And you’re the people that are doing it. I’m very, very proud of all of you.

For generations, the Federal Department of Justice was one of America’s most revered institutions. The men and women of the DOJ brought down the mafia, hunted down the killers, kingpins, and spies, tracked down terrorists and traitors, and tore down corrupt political machines all across America. This department commanded the respect and admiration of the entire world.

Unfortunately, in recent years, a corrupt group of hacks and radicals within the ranks of the American government obliterated the trust and goodwill built up over generations. They weaponized the vast powers of our intelligence and law enforcement agencies to try and thwart the will of the American people. You remember the 51 intelligence agents that said, as an example, that Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell came from Russia when they knew it came right from his bedroom.

They knew that. It was a big lie, and they knew it so well. They spied on my campaign, launched one hoax and disinformation operation after another, broke the law on a colossal scale, persecuted my family, staff, and supporters, raided my home, Mar-a-Lago, and did everything within their power to prevent me from becoming the President of the United States.

With the help of radicals like Marc Elias, Mark Pomerantz, and these are people that nobody has ever seen anything like it, so many others, but these are people that are bad people, really bad people. They tried to turn America into a corrupt communist and third-world country, but in the end, the thugs failed and the truth won. Freedom won, justice won, democracy won, and above all, the American people won.

There could be no more heinous betrayal of American values than to use the law to terrorize the innocent and reward the wicked, and that’s what they were doing at a level that’s never been seen before. And it’s exactly what you saw with Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, and their cronies to do the building of the last four years. They ripped. What they’ve ripped down is incalculable, but what you’re going to build up is likewise something that will be breaking all sorts of records.

They set loose violent criminals while targeting patriotic parents at school board meetings. They dropped charges against Antifa and Hamas supporters while labeling traditional Catholics as domestic terrorists.

They imported illegal alien murderers, drug dealers, and child predators from all over the world to come into our country while putting elderly Christians and pro-life activists on trial for singing hymns and for saying prayers. They went to jail for that.

Our predecessors turned this Department of Justice into the Department of Injustice, but I stand before you today to declare that those days are over, and they are never going to come back. They’re never coming back.

We will expel the rogue actors and corrupt forces from our government. We will expose and very much expose their egregious crimes and severe misconduct, of which was levels. You’ve never seen anything like it.

And that’s why on day one I signed an executive order banning all government censorship and directing the removal of every bureaucrat who conspired to attack free speech and many other things and values in America. My administration stripped the security clearances of the disgraced intelligence agents who lied about Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell. We revoked the clearances of deranged Jack Smith, Alvin Bragg, Letitia James, and the crooked law firms that aided their partisan persecutions.

I pardoned hundreds of political prisoners who had been grossly mistreated. We removed the senior FBI officials who misdirected resources to send SWAT teams after grandmothers and J6 hostages. And it was a great honor for me to fire, I will tell you this, a great honor to fire James Comey. A great, great honor.

And perhaps most importantly, we’re securing our border and repelling the invasion of America. You see the numbers have come down. Tom Homan and Kristi Noem have been incredible.

Over the past four years, other countries emptied out their prisons and jails, mental institutions and insane asylums, and sent the killers, drug smugglers and bloodthirsty inmates from the filthiest dungeons of the world straight into the USA and open border. We had an open border policy.

Anybody could come in no matter what you were, no matter where you came from, no matter what you look like, no matter what you were doing, no matter what you did, no matter how many people you murdered. You could come right into our country. We have murderers right now walking the streets.

We had an amazing judge in Florida and her name is Aileen Cannon. And I didn’t know her. I still don’t know her. I don’t believe I ever spoke to her, even during the trial. But I did appoint her federal judge.

And these fake lawyers, these horrible human beings were hitting her so hard, public relations-wise. They were playing the ref. I don’t think it’s legal. I don’t think it’s legal. They might as well go out and just shout it in a courthouse. They were saying she was slow. She wasn’t smart.

She was totally biased. She loved Trump. I didn’t know her other than I saw her the couple of days that I was in court and I thought her decorum was amazing. Anything bad they could say, though, they were saying about her. It was whatever they could say bad about a human being. But it was all made up because, actually, she was brilliant.

She moved quickly. She was the absolute model of what a judge should be. And she was strong and tough.

And what the lawyers do is they’re doing it to the Supreme Court justices, hoping that they’ll be overcome by the horrible things they say about them. They say things about Supreme Court justices and judges that are just horrible.

They’re playing the referee. Remember the way they treated Justice Thomas and Justice Alito and Justice Kavanaugh, Justice Gorsuch. Chief Justice Roberts gets treated unbelievably badly.

And they’re hoping that they can sway them to go along because, again, what do they do? They’re humans. It would be wonderful if everybody was just a perfect computer machine. But they’re not. They’re humans. And they don’t want to be accused of many, many things, including gross incompetence. They don’t like it and they don’t want it.

It’s very sad what they do to the Supreme Court. And all of a lot of the judges that I had, if you look at them, they take tremendous abuse in the New York Times and the Washington Post, all of the different networks. They take such abuse.

And, honestly, they’re very simply, they’re afraid of bad publicity. They don’t want bad publicity. And it’s truly interference, in my opinion, and it should be illegal and it probably is illegal in some form.

There’s no difference than speaking to a judge or shouting to a judge or doing whatever you have to do in a courthouse. They’re doing it behind the back. They’re usually doing it anonymously.

They’re saying anonymously. Off the record, the judge is no good, but everybody knows where it’s coming from. And it’s totally coordinated. It’s a campaign, and it’s by the same scum that you have been dealing with for years, like guys like Andrew Weissman, Derange Jack Smith. There’s a guy named Norm Eisen. I don’t even know what he looks like.

They’re horrible people. They’re scum. And you have to know that. And you’re going to have these cases where you can’t allow yourselves to be deflected. You just can’t let it happen. You have so many — you have such a higher calling.

We’re stopping the criminals pouring across our borders at record levels, and we’re also stopping the massive quantities of deadly drugs.

In 2023 alone, drug overdoses killed more Americans in 12 months than they did during the entire decade between 1980 and 1990. More Americans died from fentanyl last year than died in the Korean War, the Iraq War, the Afghanistan War – all of them combined.

With us today is a brave mother and advocate, Anne Fundner, who lost her beautiful 15-year-old son, Weston, to fentanyl. And, Anne, if you would, I’d like to ask you to come up and say a few words, please. Thank you.

Anne Fundner: Thank you. Well, first, I want to say thank you. I think this is the biggest honor of my entire life, being on stage with President Trump.

But I want to tell you a little bit about my son, Weston, who absolutely loved President Trump. He had a beautiful Trump 2020 flag hanging in his bedroom, and he had it on the beach one day, and we took a picture, and it became our 2020 Christmas card with the most perfect slogan for President Trump, “Peace on Earth.”

What would happen in the next four years would be devastation to our country and our safety of our children.

And in 2022, Weston lost his life, a freshman in high school at the age of 15, from a single pill that took his life. The cartels were allowed to operate on American soil and took hundreds of thousands of American lives. And so we knew there was only one person that could save us from the devastation on our American soil, and that was President Trump.

And so in 2024, we did the best thing that we could do to keep America safe again. And we elected President Donald J. Trump. And he’s done everything that he has promised.

We have a 98 percent decrease in border crossings, and he has labeled the terrorist cartels terrorist organizations. And he has instilled tariffs because there is no price on human life. And so I feel like I can speak for the entire fentanyl-fighting community when I say thank you to President Trump.

And thank you to Pam Bondi and everyone out here who is fighting this fight. God bless you. God bless you, President Trump.

God bless America. Thank you.

President Trump: This department will not rest until we have ended the fentanyl epidemic in America once and for all. In less than two months since I took office, the DEA and FBI have seized nearly 1 million deadly doses of fentanyl, and that’s just the beginning.

Under our leadership, this department is, once again, laser-focused on protecting the American people. We’re defending our borders, our streets, our children, and our good — really, God-given — this is God-given rights and liberties once and for all. We’re going to defend our country, and we’re going to defend our rights.

Etched onto the walls of this building are the words — English philosopher John Locke said, “where law ends, tyranny begins.” And I see that, and I saw it over the last four years, when somebody was allowed to attack viciously with this department and the FBI. His political opponent — how did that work out? Didn’t work out too well, but it wasn’t pleasant.

But now, with the return of law and order, the entire world is witnessing the triumph of American justice and American freedom. That’s why we’re here today, gathered with people that have love for our country. In the coming years, we will revive the storied legacy of this department.

It’s not going to be easy, but you’re going to win. And you’re going to win, win, win, and fight, fight, fight. And it’s going to end up being a tremendous result for this country.

So thank you all very much. God bless America. God bless you all.

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!