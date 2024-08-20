The UK’s war on free speech: ‘Misogyny’ as an act of terrorism

by WorldTribune Staff, August 20, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Home Secretary Yvette Cooper vowed that the new liberal government in Great Britain would crack down on people “pushing harmful and hateful beliefs,” including extreme misogyny, reports say.

The Guardian reported on Aug. 18 that Primer Minster Keir Starmer’s government has formed a “counter-extremism strategy” focused on “how best to tackle the threat posed by extremist ideologies online and offline.”

The strategy is intended to address “gaps in the current system” that, the Guardian report said, “leave the country exposed to hateful or harmful activity that promotes violence or undermines democracy.”

Among the areas to be addressed are “the rise of Islamist and far-right extremism” alongside “ideological trends” that have gained traction including “extreme misogyny.”

Responding to concerns that treating misogyny as extremism could criminalize free speech, Home Office minister Jess Phillips told LBC: “You just use the exact same test you would with far-right extremism and Islamism, wouldn’t you. The same test would have to apply. People can hold views about women all they like, but it’s not OK any more to ignore the massive growing threat caused by online hatred towards women and for us to ignore it because we’re worried about the line, rather than making sure the line is in the right place as we would do with any other extremist ideology.”

Revolver News noted the irony: “Wow. The Muslims better watch what they say. After all, they’re not exactly known for championing feminism, are they? Or will this ‘terrorism’ label be reserved just for native British?”

Anger over the UK’s immigration policies has boiled over following the horrific slaughter of three young British girls by a 17-year-old of Rwandan heritage. The response of the government, critics say, has been to jail the protesters while keeping the immigration floodgates open.

“Instead of addressing the real problem—migrant violence sweeping the nation—the new liberal government is exploiting the outrage from concerned citizens to push their dystopian agenda,” Revolver News noted.

Earlier this month, protests triggered by the murder of the three young girls in Southport demonstrated outside two hotels in northern England that reportedly house asylum seekers.

Starmer said at the time: “People in this country have a right to be safe and yet, we’ve seen Muslim communities targeted, attacks on mosques, other minority communities singled out, Nazi salutes in the street, attacks on the police, wanton violence alongside racist rhetoric. So no, I won’t shy away from calling it what it is: Far-right thuggery.”

Leftists have also criticized Elon Musk for allowing individuals who bring attention to Muslim grooming gangs, such as Tommy Robinson, to return to the X platform after being banned by the previous ownership.

“This has resulted in far-right extremists once again being able to reach millions of people with their dangerous and divisive propaganda,” Joe Mulhall, Director of Research at Hope Not Hate, told CNN.

One of the hotels targeted by protesters was in Rotherham, which became world-famous when it was exposed that over 1,400 women and girls had been sexually abused by Muslim rape gangs for over 16 years, a fact Robinson exposed years before it was publicly acknowledged.

