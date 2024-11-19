The Trump dance is a viral phenomenon in U.S. sports

by WorldTribune Staff, November 19, 2024 Real World News



Who really provided the joy in the 2024 election campaign?

The sports world seems to be giving the nod to President-elect Donald Trump.

America is so back. Incredible video. pic.twitter.com/sRFW2ZaPpf — OutKick (@Outkick) November 17, 2024

Christian Pulisic scored for the US men’s soccer team and broke out the Trump dance. We are so fucking back. pic.twitter.com/0ZHh2dAJX1 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 19, 2024

