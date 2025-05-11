The sacrifices of Mexican federal agent Ivan Morales Corrales

Special to WorldTribune.com

By Allan Wall, May 11, 2025

The tragic story of recently-murdered Ivan Morales Corrales displays the power and ruthlessness of a Mexican drug cartel.

Ivan Morales Corrales was a Mexican federal agent.

On May 1st, 2015, Morales was part of a secret mission in Jalisco state to capture Nemesio Ruben “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, leader of the Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG).

There were five helicopters on the mission. The one Morales Corrales was in was hit by RPGs and crashed and burned. Of the 18 persons on board the aircraft 9 survived.

Morales survived but was horribly burned, with second and third degree burns over 70% of his body, after which he underwent 15 reconstructive surgeries.

In December of 2015, Morelos received the Police Medal of Merit from then-President Enrique Pena Nieto.

In September of 2024, Morelos was in the U.S. where he testified in the trial of Ruben Oseguera González “El Menchito”, the son of “El Mencho”.

El Menchito had actually given the order to attack the helicopter and was later arrested in Mexico and extradited to the United States.

On March 7th, 2025, El Menchito was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment for international drug trafficking.

Related: Feds seized drones flying meth, heroin, fentanyl across U.S. borders, May 4, 2025

On April 30th, 2025, nearly 10 years after the attack on the helicopter, Morales and his wife were ambushed and shot to death in Temixco, state of Morelos.

So the CJNG got its revenge on a brave Mexican who had already suffered greatly in the Cartel War.