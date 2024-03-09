‘The Obama curse’ is on a collision course with the ‘Trump miracle’

Special to WorldTribune.com

Commentary by Wayne Allyn Root, March 10, 2024

I’m a yin and yang guy. My last column last week ‘Something supernatural is happening: We are all witnessing the Trump miracle went viral. It was everywhere, read by everyone.

I believe President Donald Trump is “the chosen one.” I believe Trump was sent by God and blessed by God. Trump is supernatural. Trump is a miracle happening right in front of our eyes.

Here is the yin to that yang:

Barack Obama is the polar opposite. Obama is no miracle. Obama is a curse upon America.

Obama is sent by someone to destroy everything we love and value dearly — America, American exceptionalism, the U.S. Constitution, capitalism, Judeo-Christian values and secure borders. And add in our friendship with Israel. I believe Obama hates all of that. Obama is here to destroy all of that.

I don’t know if Obama is sent by Satan. I don’t know if Obama is sent by China and the Chinese Communist Party, or our enemies in Russia and Iran who want to destroy America. Or all of the above. But I know Obama is the real president, calling all the shots for his brain-dead dementia puppet, President Joe Biden.

And whoever sent Obama is evil and hates everything I love.

I was Obama’s college classmate at Columbia University, class of 1983. If you haven’t seen my columns for the past 15 years, I never saw Obama once at Columbia even though we graduated on the same day and were both political science majors and pre-law. Strange, right? But it isn’t just me. It’s everyone at Columbia. My classmates and even my professors — no one ever saw Obama. But he claims he went there, claims he took the same classes as me, claims he graduated on the same day as me.

I think he’s the real-life “Manchurian Candidate.”

Something is wrong with his story. It’s rancid. It smells like deep state propaganda. But one thing I know whether Obama went to Columbia or not, whether he attended our sister school in communist Russia (which would explain why I never saw him), whether he was a CIA creation handed a Columbia U cover story …

Whatever scam Obama was running, this much I can tell you. He claims to have been at Columbia studying all the same topics as me. “Cloward-Piven” was the No. 1 topic taught in Columbia’s political science program. His communist or deep state handlers would have made certain Obama studied the Cloward-Piven plan.

Cloward-Piven was a plan created by two radical Marxist Columbia professors to destroy the USA. It was simple — get everyone in America on welfare and every other government handout program. Eventually, the bubble bursts — the whole economy is “overwhelmed” and collapses under the weight of all that spending and debt.

Open borders is “Cloward-Piven” updated. You open the border and invite the whole world all in. Then you overwhelm the system with half a trillion dollars a year of spending to reward these criminals.

Once our economy collapses, the whole population will beg government to save them. We all become dependent on Big Brother. America is a communist Big Brother country.

Look around. Obama’s fingerprints are on everything happening. This is a communist takeover, combined with a massive foreign invasion. And a “communist color revolution” that has divided the country with critical race theory, “diversity, equity and inclusion” and transgender brainwashing. And a climate change and environmental, social and governance takeover that has killed our energy independence, fueled massive inflation, bankrupted the middle class and exploded the national debt. And then there’s the weaponization of government, mass censorship of conservatives and persecution of political opponents (Trump and the Jan. 6 protestors) that are hallmarks of communism.

It’s all Obama. This is his plan. His fingerprints are all over it.

Obama directed the spying on Trump. Obama directed the impeachments of Trump. Obama ordered the persecution and indictments of Trump. Obama directed the communist show trials in New York courts that could drain Trump of his fortune.

Add in free school for millions of their children; free airline tickets; free hotel rooms; $5,000 Visa cards upon entry; free legal representation; free health care for tens of millions (with no new doctors); millions of new criminals (with no new cops); millions of illegals bringing disease into our country; and billions spent on nongovernmental organizations to coordinate this massive undertaking.

And as a gigantic bonus, you also get “The Great Replacement” to quickly change the voting demographic of America — which keeps Democrats in power forever more.

Throw in trillions in “reparations,” too.

That’s tens of trillions in new spending and debt. That’s a massive crime wave. That’s the destruction of our school system, court system, health care system. That’s crisis, chaos and utter destruction.

That’s literally the definition of “overwhelm the system.”

This is all classic Cloward-Piven. Obama is in charge. Obama is coordinating all of this. Obama is getting “the fundamental change” he promised. Obama is screwing over the people he claimed “cling to their guns and bibles.”

Obama is also getting revenge on the man he hates — Donald J. Trump.

It’s yin vs. yang. Trump is the miracle. Obama is the curse. The two most famous and powerful men in modern history are on a collision course to decide the fate of America.

Obama grew up in poverty-stricken Indonesia, studying Islam at Indonesian schools, learning hate for powerful, prosperous Christian America — and resentment for powerful, filthy-rich, American capitalist business moguls like Trump.

Now it all makes sense, doesn’t it? Braindead, diaper-wearing, dementia puppet Joe Biden could never have dreamed this plan up, or pulled it off.

And up next, I believe Biden will be replaced at the Democrat convention this summer by Michelle Obama. Obama wants back in the White House.

If Trump wins this battle of good vs evil, we make America great again.

If Obama wins, it’s the end of America.

Wayne Allyn Root recently published “The Great Patriot Protest and Boycott Book.” He is host of the nationally syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Radio Network, daily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST.

