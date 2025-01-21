The Musk ‘salute’: Major media wastes no time in crafting a new hoax

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 21, 2025 Real World News



It was a safe bet that the major media would not wait long to cook up a new hoax as the new Trump administration commenced.

And that is exactly what happened.

Hours after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President, leftist media outlets informed America that Elon Musk had greeted an audience with two Nazi salutes.

PBS even used the Musk-owned X to declare: “Billionaire Elon Musk gave what appeared to be a fascist salute Monday while making a speech at the post-inauguration celebration.”

[Reminder to whoever at PBS thought this was a good idea: As head of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk could make the call to eliminated PBS funding.]

CNN called it a “salute” that was “evocative of things we have seen through history.”

[Reminder to CNN: You only just settled a defamation lawsuit last week.]

Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler also took to X to proclaim: “I never imagined we would see the day when what appears to be a Heil Hitler salute would be made behind the Presidential seal.”

[Reminder to Nadler: You were all in with Adam Schiff on one of the biggest hoaxes in history.]

None of them, to no one’s surprise, provided the full context of Musk’s speech.

While addressing the crowd at the Capital One Arena, Musk said, “I just want to say thank you for making it happen. Thank you.”

Musk then touches his heart and makes a gesture throwing his heart out to the crowd. Then he literally says: “Thank you. My heart goes out to you. It is thanks to you that the future of civilization is assured, thanks to you.”

Musk responded by posting to X: “Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired,” Musk added, with a sleeping emoji.

Speaking of dirty tricks, Connecticut Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy brought up the so-called Musk “salute,” and of course left out the full context, while questioning Elise Stefanik, Trump’s selection for ambassador to the UN, on the topic of anti-Semitism at Tuesday’s confirmation hearing.

After Stefanik tried to set the record straight, Murphy doubled down, saying: “I simply don’t believe that if a member of the Squad made that same gesture that there wouldn’t be commentary from you and others.”

Here you go, senator:

Breitbart’s John Nolte noted: “What you have here is a corporate media that is totally demoralized, totally defeated, and looking only to convince itself that this deliberately dishonest garbage and race-baiting still works. … What we have here is the behavior of a demoralized legacy media desperate to attack but having no idea how to attack, so the old and corrupt reflexes kick in. Actually, it’s more like the twitch of a godless jackal dying of the rabies it gave itself.”

CNN is accusing Elon Musk of doing a Nazi salute on stage. Full context shows Elon was gesturing that his heart goes out to the crowd. They’re grasping at straws today. pic.twitter.com/g0sMXQytEr — Media Lies (@MediasLies) January 20, 2025

Billionaire Elon Musk gave what appeared to be a fascist salute Monday while making a speech at the post-inauguration celebration for President Donald Trump at the Capital One Arena. “Some elections are important, some are not. But this one, this one really mattered and I just… pic.twitter.com/K8Fo0sdozL — PBS News (@NewsHour) January 20, 2025

I never imagined we would see the day when what appears to be a Heil Hitler salute would be made behind the Presidential seal. This abhorrent gesture has no place in our society and belongs in the darkest chapters of human history. I urge all of my colleagues to unite in… https://t.co/WDgReK1gey — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) January 20, 2025

Just to be clear, you are defending a Heil Hitler salute that was performed and repeated for emphasis and clarity. People can officially stop listening to you as any sort of reputable source of information now. You work for them. Thank you for making that crystal clear to all. https://t.co/0gLdMCU3UV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 21, 2025

Can someone direct me to the articles where the media expressed outrage over this? Can’t find any… pic.twitter.com/ivBzKGHhQr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2025

